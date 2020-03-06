QKolkata: HC Stays Expulsion Of Polish JU Student By 9 Days & More

The high court on Thursday stayed till 18 March the Centre’s expulsion order on a Polish student of Jadavpur University for alleged anti-government activities after he had participated in an anti-CAA protest.

The Foreigners’ Regional Registration Office, a wing of the Union home ministry, had asked Kamil Sedchinski, a postgraduation student of comparative literature, to leave India by 9 March.

The hearing on the petition moved by the student challenging the FRRO directive concluded on Thursday and Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharya has reserved his verdict.

(Source: The Telegraph)