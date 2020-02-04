QKolkata: Assault on Woman by ‘TMC Supporters’ to Be Probed & More

Calcutta High Court on Monday directed the District Legal Aid Services Authority of South Dinajpur to inquire into an assault on a woman by alleged Trinamool supporters at a Gangarampur village after she protested forcible acquisition of her land for road construction.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice Arijit Banerjee issued the order when advocate Ravishankar Chattopadhyay placed a copy of The Telegraph and showed the news about the incident.

Alleged Trinamool Congress supporters led by Nandanpur panchayat deputy chief Amal Sarkar had tied the hands and legs of Smritikana Das, dragged her for 30ft, rained blows on her and locked her up at a house on Friday after the woman had resisted a bid to acquire her land forcibly for a village road.

(Source: The Telegraph)