QKolkata: Assault on Woman by ‘TMC Supporters’ to Be Probed & More
1. HC Orders Probe Into Assault on Woman
Calcutta High Court on Monday directed the District Legal Aid Services Authority of South Dinajpur to inquire into an assault on a woman by alleged Trinamool supporters at a Gangarampur village after she protested forcible acquisition of her land for road construction.
A division bench comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice Arijit Banerjee issued the order when advocate Ravishankar Chattopadhyay placed a copy of The Telegraph and showed the news about the incident.
Alleged Trinamool Congress supporters led by Nandanpur panchayat deputy chief Amal Sarkar had tied the hands and legs of Smritikana Das, dragged her for 30ft, rained blows on her and locked her up at a house on Friday after the woman had resisted a bid to acquire her land forcibly for a village road.
(Source: The Telegraph)
2. Young Designer Goes Missing For 20 days, Kin Say ‘Trafficked By Colleagues’
A young woman employed with a top designer’s firm at Topsia has been missing from her PG accommodation for the last 20 days.
The woman, Sulakshana Singha Roy (22), a government art college graduate hailing from Alipurduar, had returned from a Darjeeling trip, but had not joined office after that. On Sunday, her family lodged a complaint with Chitpore police station, alleging that she might have been “trafficked” and her colleagues might have something to do with that. Her sister, who stays in the same PG accommodation on a different floor, lodged an FIR with the police, claiming that some unknown office employee abducted Sulakshana and trafficked her for sexual exploitation.
(Source: The Times of India)
3. Didi: Ashamed By BJP Hate Speeches
Mamata Banerjee on Monday tore into BJP leaders’ hate speeches with regard to the ongoing anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi, wondering why they had turned “our land of birth” into a “killing field”.
This is her first reaction from her to the provocative statement by Union minister of state for finance Anurag Thakur and other BJP leaders, and incidents of firing in the national capital.
“I have been seeing… even the chief minister of UP…. How did he say: ‘Boli nahi, goli sey samjhaya jayega (They will be made to understand with bullets. Not words?)’ I had never heard this type of comments before. A Union minister is also saying the same things. Repeating it, everybody there now, just uttering some hatred… religious sentiments and hatred politics,” the Bengal chief minister said.
(Source: The Telegraph)
4. More Cops, CCTVs to Protect Protest Sites
Police on Monday decided to step up security in the anti-CAA protest zones, including Park Circus. An ACP ranked officer, along with 40 cops in mufti during the day and 15 during the night, will be present at the sites with local cops. This will be in addition to CCTV surveillance and field intelligence inputs from the various venues.
A senior officer said, “We had been keeping watch on the situation. However, the backto-back incidents in New Delhi have given us a reason to augment security further. The local police stations are constantly coordinating with the organizers. In addition to this, we will be increasing manpower and surveillance — both physical and technological.”
(Source: The Times of India)
5. Chhau Dancer Stares at Demon Called NRC
The fear of the National Register of Citizens has rattled a family that boasts of an internationally acclaimed artiste and Padma Shri award winner.
Kartik Singh Mura, a famous chhau dancer and son of Padma Shri winner Gambhir Singh Mura, has a couple of questions to ask the Narendra Modi government — Is my dad’s Padma Shri award not enough a proof of citizenship? Is the passport with which he has travelled with his father to several countries, including Japan and France, not enough to qualify him as an Indian?
Sitting at his home in Purulia’s Charida village — a place popular with tourists for the masks that chhau dancers wear during their performances are made here — Kartik, who is in his sixties, said: “I have heard that the government is planning to issue us fresh citizenship. Since the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was passed, I am afraid that my family will have to show land papers. The mutation of land has not been done as there is no death certificate of my father. How can I establish I am his son?”
(Source: The Telegraph)
