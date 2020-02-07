QKolkata: Govt Rejects Guv’s Idea; Biz Scion Slapped With POCSO
1. Mamata Govt Rejects Governor’s Ideas
The Bengal government has rejected changes suggested by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar in the speech to be delivered by him at the beginning of the budget session of the Assembly on Friday, prompting Raj Bhavan to say that he will address the issue in keeping with constitutional provisions and never cross the “Lakshman rekha”.
Dhankhar had suggested the changes in the speech prepared by the state government after the draft was given to him following the cabinet’s approval on 3 February.
On Thursday morning, the changes Dhankhar had suggested were sent to Nabanna. In the evening, the state secretariat informed Raj Bhavan that the draft sent earlier following cabinet approval was final.
2. One Biz Family Scion Slapped With POCSO
One of the two youths, members of two prominent Kolkata business families, who were arrested for allegedly extorting money from women after threatening to make public intimate moments captured with them on video, has been slapped with stringent POCSO sections.
The accused Anish Loharuka’s family runs a hotel chain in the city and he was arrested with Aditya Aggarwal whose family owns an ethnic-wear retail chain. They were the main accused of the case and produced in court on Thursday. Both of them were remanded in six-day police custody.
“We have ample evidence to show that the main complainant’s video was made while she was still a minor. Hence, we consulted our legal team and decided to slap the Pocso charges against Loharuka,” sources said.
3. Salary to Fund Didi Meet
The Trinamool Congress in Bankura has asked leaders and elected representatives in the district to donate a part of their monthly income to the party to meet the expenses of a workers’ meeting that Mamata Banerjee will address in the place on Tuesday.
In the move that some in Trinamool attributed to counsel from poll strategist Prashant Kishor, Mamata’s party is replicating the levy model of the Left in Bengal.
Sources said the decision was taken by the Trinamool’s state leadership to ensure that nobody questions the source of funds for arranging such large meetings.
4. CAA Takes Centre Stage At Book Fair
Anti-NRC/CAA protesters and BJP supporters entered into a scuffle near little magazine zone of the International Kolkata Book Fair on Thursday evening. Though police intervened to bring the situation under control, both the sides blamed cop inaction.
An officer, though, said they were on guard and that the situation never went out of control.
The ‘No NRC Movement’, which is a citizens forum of protest, took out a procession inside the fair ground to spread awareness against the citizenship act. The protesters wore shirts sporting ‘No NRC’, ‘No CAA’ messages. They distributed pamphlets detailing why people’s basic rights were being violated in the name of new citizenship law.
5. App Cab Driver Held For ‘Molesting’ Passengers
An app cab driver, identified as Sanjay Sarkar (41), has been arrested for allegedly molesting two woman passengers and using foul language while talking to them.
The police said they received a complaint around 3.50 on Wednesday afternoon. According to the complaint, two women had called an app cab to travel from Yogayog Bhavan to Satyanarayan AC Market. When the cab reached near the MG Road-CR Avenue crossing, the accused driver allegedly misbehaved with them and intimidated them. Based on the complaint lodged by one of the women, Sarkar, a resident of Jagaddal, was arrested and booked under IPC sections 506 and 509. Cops said that they were checking CCTV footage and recording the statements of independent witnesses.
