QKolkata: Govt Rejects Guv’s Idea; Biz Scion Slapped With POCSO

The Bengal government has rejected changes suggested by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar in the speech to be delivered by him at the beginning of the budget session of the Assembly on Friday, prompting Raj Bhavan to say that he will address the issue in keeping with constitutional provisions and never cross the “Lakshman rekha”.

Dhankhar had suggested the changes in the speech prepared by the state government after the draft was given to him following the cabinet’s approval on 3 February.

On Thursday morning, the changes Dhankhar had suggested were sent to Nabanna. In the evening, the state secretariat informed Raj Bhavan that the draft sent earlier following cabinet approval was final.

