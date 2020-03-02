QKolkata: ‘Goli Maaro...’ Slogans During Amit Shah’s Visit & More
1. After Delhi, ‘Goli maaro...’ Slogans Now In Kolkata
The slogan “Goli maaro saalon ko (Shoot the traitors)” reared its ugly head in the heart of central Kolkata on Sunday, with several BJP supporters headed to Union home minister Amit Shah’s rally shouting it out in an attempt to heckle and intimidate anti-CAA protesters, who responded by drowning out the hate chant with cries of “Halla Bol”.
Cops had a tough time keeping the rival groups away from each other.
The controversial, incendiary slogan was raised by several BJP campaigners before the Delhi Assembly polls last month, notably Union Minister Anurag Thakur, during a campaign. Lashing out against anti-CAA protesters, he shouted “Desh ke gaddaron ko...”, to which the crowd responded by saying “...goli maaro saalon ko”.
(Source: The Times Of India)
2. Apologise for Failing to Save Innocent Lives in Delhi: Trinamool
In his first major speech after the Delhi riots, Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday expressed confidence that his party would form the government in Bengal with a two-thirds majority after the 2021 Assembly polls, with CAA as its main vote-catching weapon, adding the Centre would not be deterred from implementing the Act that grants Indian nationality to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Christians, Parsis and Jains who have fled Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh due to religious persecution.
Addressing a public meeting at the Shahid Minar grounds in central Kolkata on Sunday, the home minister said CAA did not take away any Indian’s citizenship.
“But our crores of brothers, who have come to India in the face of persecution and torture, who have lost their everything, whose women faced dishonour and whose temples and gurdwaras were broken, and faced forcible conversion... they do not have citizenship.”
His comments evoked a strong reaction from Trinamool. “Rather than coming and preaching (in) Bengal you should have explained and apologised for failing to save more than 50 innocent lives in Delhi violence right under your nose.... Bengal is better off without bigotry and hatred that BJP is trying to spread,” tweeted Abhishek Banerjee, the party’s No. 2.
(Source: The Times Of India)
3. Monthly Visits, Week-Long Stay In Amit Shah’s Bengal Playbook
Amit Shah told BJP functionaries in Bengal that he would visit the state at least once a month between April and October, and from the festival season onwards, he would spend a week here to fulfil the objective of taking power from Mamata Banerjee.
The Union home minister held a slew of meetings with party leaders, stretching close to midnight, after his public meeting at Shahid Minar in Calcutta on Sunday afternoon.
Shah, alongside BJP national president JP Nadda and general-secretary (organisation) B.L. Santosh, asked his party’s state unit not to worry.
“He (Shah) said that from April, he would start coming to Bengal at least once a month. From October, he said, those monthly visits would last for at least a week,” said a participant in one of the meetings.
(Source: The Telegraph)
4. FRRO Asks Polish Student At JU To Leave Country After Anti-CAA Protest
A Polish postgraduate student at Jadavpur University’s (JU) comparative literature department has been served notice to leave India within a fortnight by the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) for his alleged participation in an anti CAA/NRC rally in central Kolkata on December 19.
Kamil Siedcynski was told that his conduct was “inappropriate for a foreign national staying in India on a student visa”.
JU sources said the notice was issued to him on 22 February. Kamil has informed the Embassy of Poland and appealed to the FRRO that he had merely gone to click photographs, which “should not be construed as participating in the rally”.
(Source: The Times Of India)
5. NPR Letter to Cantonment Girls High School of Barrackpore
The Cantonment Board Barrackpore has written to the headmistress of Cantonment Girls High School, asking her to send names of employees who will work as National Population Register enumerators.
The letter, signed by the CEO of the board, stated the “matter will be taken up with the appropriate authority” if the headmistress failed to comply with the instruction.
Seema Barui, the headmistress, said the board had earlier sent her a letter on 4 February, asking her to send a list of the names of teachers and clerks who could take part in the NPR exercise.
In the second letter to the headmistress on 13 February, the CEO said if she failed to send the list of names, “the matter will be taken up with the appropriate authority”.
(Source: The Telegraph)
