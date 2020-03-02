QKolkata: ‘Goli Maaro...’ Slogans During Amit Shah’s Visit & More

In his first major speech after the Delhi riots, Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday expressed confidence that his party would form the government in Bengal with a two-thirds majority after the 2021 Assembly polls, with CAA as its main vote-catching weapon, adding the Centre would not be deterred from implementing the Act that grants Indian nationality to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Christians, Parsis and Jains who have fled Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh due to religious persecution.

Addressing a public meeting at the Shahid Minar grounds in central Kolkata on Sunday, the home minister said CAA did not take away any Indian’s citizenship.

“But our crores of brothers, who have come to India in the face of persecution and torture, who have lost their everything, whose women faced dishonour and whose temples and gurdwaras were broken, and faced forcible conversion... they do not have citizenship.”

His comments evoked a strong reaction from Trinamool. “Rather than coming and preaching (in) Bengal you should have explained and apologised for failing to save more than 50 innocent lives in Delhi violence right under your nose.... Bengal is better off without bigotry and hatred that BJP is trying to spread,” tweeted Abhishek Banerjee, the party’s No. 2.

(Source: The Times Of India)