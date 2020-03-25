QKolkata: Frontline Workers Ostracised By Landlords & More

At 5 pm last Sunday, millions of Indians clapped, rang bells and blew conch shells to laud the efforts of doctors and health workers in the frontline of the war against the coronavirus. A day and a half later, three nurses in Kolkata faced a more personal battle – one against prejudice and social ostracisation. They were told in no uncertain terms to vacate their rented accommodation just because they were employees of the hospital where a Covid-19 patient died on Monday.

“My landlord, accompanied by some locals from the neighbourhood, came knocking on the doors of my PG accommodation on Tuesday morning and asked me to leave,” said one of the male nurses, who shares the flat with two other colleagues of the private hospital in Salt Lake. The turn of events shocked the trio as everything was fine with the neighbourhood till Sunday. Many locals had even sought their help on different occasion. But the mood changed dramatically when the news of the death of the 57-year-old Covid-19 patient spread like wildfire.

