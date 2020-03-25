QKolkata: Frontline Workers Ostracised By Landlords & More
1. Frontline Healthcare Workers Face Ostracisation From Landlords
At 5 pm last Sunday, millions of Indians clapped, rang bells and blew conch shells to laud the efforts of doctors and health workers in the frontline of the war against the coronavirus. A day and a half later, three nurses in Kolkata faced a more personal battle – one against prejudice and social ostracisation. They were told in no uncertain terms to vacate their rented accommodation just because they were employees of the hospital where a Covid-19 patient died on Monday.
“My landlord, accompanied by some locals from the neighbourhood, came knocking on the doors of my PG accommodation on Tuesday morning and asked me to leave,” said one of the male nurses, who shares the flat with two other colleagues of the private hospital in Salt Lake. The turn of events shocked the trio as everything was fine with the neighbourhood till Sunday. Many locals had even sought their help on different occasion. But the mood changed dramatically when the news of the death of the 57-year-old Covid-19 patient spread like wildfire.
(Source: The Times Of India)
2. Before Modi Speaks, Didi Acts
The Mamata Banerjee government on Tuesday announced the extension of the lockdown to all of Bengal till 31 March, apparently on the back of reports from the ground that the desired level of social distancing was not being achieved through the partial lockdown in place since Monday evening.
Hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of a pan-India lockdown for three weeks, Mamata had announced her “Complete Safety Restrictions”, which became effective within two hours at 5pm.
The earlier restrictions announced by the Bengal government had covered all 23 districts, including Calcutta, but in 14 of these districts the lockdown had been restricted to only key urban centres. Besides, the earlier order, issued on Sunday, was to be effective till the midnight of Friday (27 March). According to the latest order, the lockdown will include the whole of Bengal.
(Source: The Telegraph)
3. Mamata’s Payout For Unaided Workers
One-time assistance of Rs 1,000 will be given to workers of unorganised sectors in Bengal to cushion the impact of the virus-induced lockdown, according to a scheme announced on Tuesday by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
“We are ready with a scheme – Prochesta – to help the workers of unorganised sectors, who might face trouble earning their livelihood during this tough time. The workers can apply for a one-time assistance of Rs 1,000 each between 15 and 30 April,” the chief minister said at Nabanna on Tuesday.
Sources said the initiative would help nearly 60 lakh workers of the unorganised sectors.
(Source: The Telegraph)
4. On First Day, Cops Arrest 1,003 For Violating Lockdown Rules
Kolkata Police arrested 1,003 people on the first day of the lockdown for not adhering to restrictions imposed to contain novel coronavirus and sent home the message that they meant business while implementing the shutdown order.
The police adopted a carrot-and stick policy from early Tuesday morning as they went about implementing the complete safety restriction. Among those booked was a man driving a luxury car at Esplanade and another drinking in the open at Convent Road in Entally. But it was the south division that had the maximum arrests — 271— followed by the south suburban division.
(Source: The Times Of India)
5. CM’s Hospital Visits A Moral Boost For Health Workers
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday made the rounds of all the major government hospitals in the city, asking after the doctors, paramedics and health workers in the frontline of the battle against the novel coronavirus and advising them caution. The CM’s visit, which included Beliaghata ID Hospital, where all the Covid-19 patients are being treated and New Town’s quarantine centre, where several of the corona suspects are housed, came as a moral boost for the health workers.
“Apnara bhalo thakle amrao bhalo thakbo (Our well being is in your safety and good health),” the CM told health workers, whom she gave masks and sanitizers. She promised more personal protection equipment from the health department to ensure safety for doctors and all others handling Covid-19 patients.
(Source: The Times Of India)
