QKolkata: 4 Former LS MPs Nominated for RS By Mamata & More
1. Mamata Banerjee Banks On Experience
Mamata Banerjee has announced four former Lok Sabha members, Dinesh Trivedi, Subrata Bakshi, Arpita Ghosh and Mausam Noor, as the Trinamool Congress’s candidates for elections to the Rajya Sabha from Bengal on 26 March.
The Trinamool Congress chief, who posted the announcement on Twitter on Sunday afternoon, underscored the fact that two of the four nominees are women.
“I am glad to announce that @AITCofficial will be nominating Arpita Ghosh, Mausam Noor, Dinesh Trivedi & Subrata Bakshi to the Rajya Sabha,” posted Mamata on the microblogging site.
“As a part of my constant endeavour towards woman empowerment, I am proud that half of our nominations are women #InternationalWomensDay,” she added.
(Source: The Telegraph)
2. BJP to Base Civic Poll Campaign on CAA
The Narendra Modi government’s citizenship matrix is going to dominate the BJP’s campaign for coming civic elections in Bengal, said multiple sources involved in drawing up the party’s strategy for the polls.
The strategy was finalised after a series of meetings were held on Sunday by B.L. Santosh, BJP’s national secretary (organisation).
He chaired three separate meetings, with district committees, Howrah election committees and the KMC.
“After Amit Shah’s meeting with state party functionaries on last Sunday, it was decided that we would go all out in the civic polls. Today’s meetings were a follow up to that meeting,” said a source.
(Source: The Telegraph)
3. With Rs 2.4 Cr in Yes Bank, ISKCON to Appeal to PM
The Kolkata division of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (Iskcon) has Rs 2.4 crore deposited in Yes Bank. The authorities have decided to write to both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman after Holi, seeking their intervention.
Officials of the accounts department of Iskcon have desperately been trying to convince the Camac Street branch of the bank to let the religious institution withdraw the money, but to no avail.
After the Centre imposed restrictions on withdrawal of cash from Yes Bank, it came to light that around Rs 545 crore of Puri’s Jagannath Temple was stuck in the bank but Tirupati Temple had reportedly withdrawn Rs 13,000 crore from its account. Iskcon Kolkata, too, managed to withdraw a large part of their total deposits over the past one year, but could not take out the last fixed deposit of Rs 2.4 crore.
(Source: The Times of India)
4. Bengal Man Dies After Returning From Saudi Arabia With Fever
A 33-year-old labourer from Murshidabad who had returned from Saudi Arabia on Saturday with cough, fever and breathing distress, and had been admitted to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital, died on Sunday. The swab sample has been sent to NICED in Kolkata to find out if he had been suffering from Covid-19. The report is expected on Monday. Till now, no Covid-19 case has been detected in the state. Another Murshidabad resident, a 21-year-old youth who returned to Kolkata from Dubai on Sunday morning, was admitted to Beliaghata ID Hospital after being thermal screened at Kolkata airport and was found to have with fever, cough and cold.
(Source: The Times of India)
5. Police Intensify Vigil; 3k Booked in Pre-Holi Drive
In the run-up to Holi, as many as 2,949 persons were booked for various offences on the roads — 1,917 for dangerous driving and 862 for disorderly conduct — during a police drive between 9pm on Saturday and 1am on Sunday at prominent intersections in the city. However, while stress was laid on helmetless driving, there was a sharp dip in drink-driving cases after a number of traffic guards stopped using breathalyzers to test the suspects. In a bid to prevent possible spread of the novel coronavirus through the breathalyzers, cops have gone back to taking a suspect to the police station and then a hospital for a confirmation of the offence.
(Source: The Times of India)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )