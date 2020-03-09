QKolkata: 4 Former LS MPs Nominated for RS By Mamata & More

Mamata Banerjee has announced four former Lok Sabha members, Dinesh Trivedi, Subrata Bakshi, Arpita Ghosh and Mausam Noor, as the Trinamool Congress’s candidates for elections to the Rajya Sabha from Bengal on 26 March.

The Trinamool Congress chief, who posted the announcement on Twitter on Sunday afternoon, underscored the fact that two of the four nominees are women.

“I am glad to announce that @AITCofficial will be nominating Arpita Ghosh, Mausam Noor, Dinesh Trivedi & Subrata Bakshi to the Rajya Sabha,” posted Mamata on the microblogging site.

“As a part of my constant endeavour towards woman empowerment, I am proud that half of our nominations are women #InternationalWomensDay,” she added.

(Source: The Telegraph)