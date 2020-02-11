QKolkata: SC, ST, Poor Focus of 7 Social Schemes in Budget & More
1. SCs, STs And Poor in Focus of 7 Social Schemes Worth Rs 4,800 Cr
Ahead of the coming civic polls and the 2021 Assembly elections, the Mamata Banerjee government, in its last full budget in the second term, has showcased figures and crafted attractive schemes that carry a political theme.
The budget is aimed at, among others, the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, who decide the fate of 82 (35.86%) out of the 294 assembly seats in Bengal. These 82 seats taken together with 93 of the 125 seats where minority population is more than 20%, add up to 175 seats. While the minorities are likely to vote against BJP and go with the Trinamool, the ruling party now focuses on the SC and ST population, a large chunk of which voted in favour of the BJP for the first time in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, breaking the solid support base that made Trinamool invincible.
(Source: The Times of India)
2. Politics Fails to Yield Votes in Tollywood Artiste Election
Veteran actor Shankar Chakraborty has been elected the new working president of a forum of Tollywood artistes in a triangular contest in which an actor known to be close to the Trinamool Congress came second and an actress who recently joined the BJP finished fourth.
The working president’s post had been vacant since actor Prosenjit Chatterjee resigned last year.
The West Bengal Motion Picture Artists’ Forum was founded in 1998 for the welfare of film and TV artistes. Of the 2,500-odd registered members, 1,896 voted on Sunday. The results were declared on Monday.
Actor Arindam Ganguly will continue to be the general secretary. Soumitra Chatterjee is the lifetime president.
(Source: The Telegraph)
3. TMC Steals VHP Nuptial Show
The Trinamool Congress organised three mass wedding ceremonies in Alipurduar district on Monday after the Vishwa Hindu Parishad had failed to hold a similar programme because of absence of administrative permission.
Sources said the Srihari Sath Sangh, a wing of the VHP, along with the Alipurduar Gana Bibaha Samiti, had planned to assemble around 200 couples from across the district here on Monday and hold their weddings.
Police and the administration contacted the organisers and asked them to cancel the event as no permission had been obtained. The organisers dismantled the pandal for the mass wedding at a ground here and stopped public announcement of the event on Sunday.
The couples who were supposed to get married became disappointed. Many of them were supposed reach Alipurduar town from tea gardens and villages.
(Source: The Telegraph)
4. Kol’s Oscar Links Happy to Be Part of History
When Bong Joon Ho became the first Korean director to win the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival for his film ‘Parasite’, little did Asian cinema fans realise that it was just the beginning of rewriting records. The 92 years of Academy history were rewritten when ‘Parasite’ became the first non-English language film to win the Oscar for best picture. Back in India, it gave reasons for two Bengali production designers, who were invited by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences to be its member in 2019, to feel a tad happier than others who rooted for Joon Ho. The Bengali duo had voted in the technical category of this year’s Academy awards and are happy to be a part of history.
At this year’s Golden Globes, Joon Ho had made headlines, saying, “Once you overcome the one-inch tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films”. His big Oscar win, both 43-year-old Subrata Chakraborty and 44-year-old Amit Ray insist, is only going to help other Asian films get more global recognition. Chakraborty and Ray have done the production design of 36 Bollywood films, including ‘Rangoon’, ‘Project 24’, ‘Udta Punjab’, ‘Padmaavat’ and ‘Bajirao Mastani’, and are now busy with ‘Prithviraj’ and ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’.
(Source: The Times of India)
5. TMC Councillor Takes Her Own Life
A Trinamool councillor of Serampore Municipality committed suicide by jumping in front of a local train before it entered a platform of Serampore railway station around 11.30am on Monday.
Rama Nath (48) was taken to Serampore Walsh Hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival.
Though there were no commuters near her at the time of the incident, local shopkeepers and other witnesses said Nath had jumped in front of Down Sheoraphuli Local, which was entering the Serampore station. The driver did not get time to apply brakes, according to the witnesses. As people standing on different platforms raised an alarm, cops from Serampore GRP reached the spot. They recovered her body and found no suicide note.
(Source: The Times of India)
