QKolkata: SC, ST, Poor Focus of 7 Social Schemes in Budget & More

Ahead of the coming civic polls and the 2021 Assembly elections, the Mamata Banerjee government, in its last full budget in the second term, has showcased figures and crafted attractive schemes that carry a political theme.

The budget is aimed at, among others, the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, who decide the fate of 82 (35.86%) out of the 294 assembly seats in Bengal. These 82 seats taken together with 93 of the 125 seats where minority population is more than 20%, add up to 175 seats. While the minorities are likely to vote against BJP and go with the Trinamool, the ruling party now focuses on the SC and ST population, a large chunk of which voted in favour of the BJP for the first time in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, breaking the solid support base that made Trinamool invincible.

(Source: The Times of India)