QKolkata: Focus on Peace, Not Politics Says Mamata on Delhi & More
1. Focus on Peace, Not Politics: Mamata
A “deeply disturbed” Mamata Banerjee spoke against politicising the Delhi violence and urged “everybody” on Tuesday, 25 February, to maintain peace.
The Bengal chief minister, who left for Bhubaneswar in the evening for an Eastern Zonal Council meeting convened by Union Home Minister Amit Shah with the chief ministers of the eastern states, issued an appeal at the airport.
“Please let’s not politicise this. This is a sensitive situation,” Mamata, the Trinamool Congress chief, said.
“What I am saying is we are extremely anxious over what is happening. Why all this is going on, I do not know... I am deeply disturbed. We are deeply concerned about the situation,” she added.
(Source: The Telegraph)
2. City Cops on High Alert After Delhi Riots
The Lalbazar brass has issued a slew of instructions to its men on the ground in the wake of clashes and violence in Delhi. Nabanna, too, has asked all districts to be vigilant to avoid any skirmish between anti- and pro-CAA protesters.
“In the backdrop of clashes reported from Delhi since Monday, all DCs, ACs and OCs are requested to stay alert. Regular patrolling in respective areas, gathering of intelligence and remaining in touch with the community leaders is required. Please take necessary action accordingly,” one such message from the administration and police brass read.
(Source: The Times Of India)
3. Patuli Woman Files Murder-Threat Plaint, Pro-CAA Group Counters
A day after Kasturi Basu, who was campaigning in her Patuli neighbourhood against the amended citizenship law, claimed that she had received death threats and the pro-CAA camp retorted that she had allegedly misbehaved and even slapped one of them, the cops said they were investigating the conflicting versions.
A few of those cops have spoken to so far are “trying to mislead the probe”. “We are trying to develop on a few CCTV footage leads in this respect,” said an officer from the south suburban division.
Police said the neighbours of the woman, Basu, who is an independent documentary filmmaker, will be approached soon. “As for our prima facie investigation, the pro-CAA camp was unhappy that their posters were being taken down. They were trying to identify the person who did it when Basu came out and stated those posters were hurting sentiments of some people. She dared them and an argument ensued. The pro-CAA camp said it was then that she had slapped one of them,” said an investigating officer.
(Source: The Times Of India)
4. Student Trolled For Supporting B’luru Girl
In a show of solidarity, Bangabasi College student and Habra resident Souvik had on Saturday put up Amulya Leona’s photo as his Facebook profile picture. The 19-year old girl was charged with sedition for raising ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan at an anti-CAA protest in Bengaluru. Over the last 72 hours, Souvik has been labelled a traitor, jihadi and a Pakistan sympathiser by right-wing supporters.
Souvik said he was trolled and warned by ABVP supporters SD Shan Das and Atanu Barai. “The trolling started from Monday and I was called a jihadi, a traitor, a Pakistan sympathiser by the right wing supporters and groups. They threatened to visit my home and bash me up. They have even reported my Facebook profile to Kolkata Police’s Facebook page,” said the political science student.
(Source: The Times Of India)
5. Eyes on Fifth Rajya Sabha Seat in 26 March Polls
The Election Commission of India on Tuesday announced polls on 26 March to five Rajya Sabha seats from Bengal that fall vacant in April.
The commission has announced elections to a total of 55 seats from 17 states to the 245-seat Upper House.
The vacancies from Bengal have arisen with the end of the terms of Independent member Ritabrata Banerjee, and Trinamool Congress’s Jogen Chowdhury, KD Singh, Manish Gupta and Ahmed Hassan Imran.
While Singh has been estranged from Trinamool for years, Banerjee has been working for the ruling party since his expulsion from the CPM.
(Source: The Telegraph)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )