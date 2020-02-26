QKolkata: Focus on Peace, Not Politics Says Mamata on Delhi & More

A “deeply disturbed” Mamata Banerjee spoke against politicising the Delhi violence and urged “everybody” on Tuesday, 25 February, to maintain peace.

The Bengal chief minister, who left for Bhubaneswar in the evening for an Eastern Zonal Council meeting convened by Union Home Minister Amit Shah with the chief ministers of the eastern states, issued an appeal at the airport.

“Please let’s not politicise this. This is a sensitive situation,” Mamata, the Trinamool Congress chief, said.

“What I am saying is we are extremely anxious over what is happening. Why all this is going on, I do not know... I am deeply disturbed. We are deeply concerned about the situation,” she added.

