QKolkata: 1st Corona Death in WB; Mad Scramble to Buy Essentials

Bengal’s first Covid-19 death, reported on Monday — of a 55-year-old railway employee, who had been in Salt Lake’s AMRI Hospital since 16 March — led to much drama over cremation formalities, betraying the anxiety that the viral outbreak has caused all over the city and state.

Though the body was put in a sealed coffin, the victim’s uncle-in-law — who was supposed to visit the hospital to accept the death certificate, as all three immediate members of the victim’s immediate family are in quarantine — refused to come. Health department officials then visited MR Bangur Hospital and took consent from his ailing wife, who is quarantined there. AMRI authorities and health officials tried to arrange a hearse, but van owners refused. A hearse was finally arranged by the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation, and the body taken to the Nimtala crematorium.

(Source: The Times of India)