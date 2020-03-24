QKolkata: 1st Corona Death in WB; Mad Scramble to Buy Essentials
1. First Corona Death in State, Last Journey Overcomes Wall of Fear
Bengal’s first Covid-19 death, reported on Monday — of a 55-year-old railway employee, who had been in Salt Lake’s AMRI Hospital since 16 March — led to much drama over cremation formalities, betraying the anxiety that the viral outbreak has caused all over the city and state.
Though the body was put in a sealed coffin, the victim’s uncle-in-law — who was supposed to visit the hospital to accept the death certificate, as all three immediate members of the victim’s immediate family are in quarantine — refused to come. Health department officials then visited MR Bangur Hospital and took consent from his ailing wife, who is quarantined there. AMRI authorities and health officials tried to arrange a hearse, but van owners refused. A hearse was finally arranged by the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation, and the body taken to the Nimtala crematorium.
(Source: The Times of India)
2. After CM’s Letter to PM, Domestic Flights Grounded
Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s letter to PM Narendra Modi, demanding suspension of all domestic flights, was followed by another state government message to the Kolkata airport director urging him to ask all airlines to suspend flights to the city.
The second message from the Bengal CM — relayed through the state transport secretary — cited difficulty in arranging transport for arriving passengers after the lockdown at 5 pm on Monday.
Civil aviation regulator DGCA on Monday announced suspension of all domestic flights from Wednesday. Banerjee’s message to Modi expressed concern over hordes of flyers reaching Kolkata from all over the country even as the city prepared for a lockdown to enforce social-distancing measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
(Source: The Times of India)
3. Mad Scramble to Buy Essentials Before City Goes into Lockdown
Markets across the city registered record footfall and sales on Monday as frantic citizens went on a frenzied buying spree ahead of the four-day lockdown that commenced at 5 pm. In several localities, police had to forcibly shut down stores after the lockdown hour and disperse shoppers. The police also set up checkpoints across neighbourhoods and roads to enforce the lockdown and warned that violators could face six months in prison.
Crowds began to build up in city markets around dawn on Monday, more than an hour before stores opened and vendors arrived with vegetables and fish. In some localities, entire families descended on the market, ignoring fears of contracting the virus, to carry home as much as they could. The most frequently asked question was: “Will the store remain open during lockdown?’ The biggest crowd was at the wholesale Koley market where not just vegetable retailers but ordinary customers turned up on Monday to purchase in bulk. There were long queues in front of kiosks selling potatoes, onions and other vegetables.
(Source: The Times of India)
4. Plea to Consider Undertrial Bail Liberally
Bengal advocate general Kishore Datta on Monday wrote to Chief Justice T.B.N. Radhakrishnan requesting him to issue appropriate administrative directions to all judges, including those of Calcutta High Court, to “liberally consider” bail please of undertrials.
“With a view to reduce population at correctional homes, granting bail to the prisoners is necessary in view of the Coronavirus scare,” Datta wrote.
The chief justice, however, is yet to issue such a direction, a high court source said.
Normal functioning of courts has been suspended for the past seven days as members of the West Bengal Bar Council decided not to attend hearings till 31 March.
(Source: The Telegraph)
5. Long Queues For ‘Fitness’ Papers
Hundreds of homeward-bound people — ranging from engineers to labourers — were seen queuing up at the Burdwan Medical College and Hospital on Monday to get “fitness certificates” from doctors to enter their villages.
With the coronavirus scare shooting through the roof, there are reports from different parts of Bengal that those coming back from other states are being asked to produce “fitness certificates” for entry.
Several doctors this correspondent spoke to said people without any symptom of Covid-19 were turning up at hospitals for documents that declare them fit. The doctors warned that such long queues would result in the spread of Covid-19.
(Source: The Telegraph)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)