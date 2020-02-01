QKolkata: FIR Lodged Against Dilip Ghosh, Others By Student & More
1. FIR Lodged Against Dilip; Patuli Locals Rally to Support Student
The 23-year-old Sanskrit University student (her name is being withheld due to the molestation complaint), who had protested at a BJP pro-CAA rally in Patuli on Thursday, walked into the Patuli police station on Friday morning to file a complaint against MP and BJP state president Dilip Ghosh and other BJP workers for wrongful restraint, criminal intimidation and insulting her modesty by using foul words. The student said she will not be cowed by the threats and will keep participating in anti-CAA, NRC and NPR protests.
Patuli police has registered an FIR against Ghosh and others under several penal sections. No immediate reaction was available from Ghosh, who had left for Delhi to attend the Parliament session. On Thursday itself, the student had indicated to TOI that she would file a complaint against Ghosh. “I went to the police station and lodged the complaint. Police accepted my complaint and I have been told that an FIR has been lodged,” she said on Friday. The student has received support from several locals and together they will stage a protest at the same spot at Patuli on 3 February.
(Source: The Times of India)
2. TMC Plans Bhaat-Jaat Protest Over CAA
The Trinamool Congress women’s wing has drawn up a protest plan with the objective of bringing the focus to bhaat (rice) in response to every question of jaat (creed) that the BJP throws at the nation in its alleged attempt to distract the masses from the real issues.
In addition to meetings, rallies, demonstrations and sit-ins, the frontal organisation has planned a mega march on International Women’s Day on March 8 from Sraddhananda Park to the Dorina Crossing at Esplanade.
The march, said sources, is likely to be led by Mamata Banerjee.
“Bhaat is our address, our commitment, our existence, our religion, our right, our jaat. For every jaat-related distraction they try to cause, we will drag them to the bhaat-related questions. That is what our country needs. That will be our unwavering focus,” Trinamool Mahila Congress chief Chandrima Bhattacharya said.
(Source: The Telegraph)
3. Small Tea Sector Witnesses Production Boom in Bengal
Bengal has emerged as the second state after Tamil Nadu where the annual production in the small tea sector has surpassed the yield in tea estates.
The small tea sector has two types of players — growers who own only estates and those who own factories where the leaves grown in these gardens are processed. Tea estate owners, on the other hand own both plantations and factories.
According to data made available by the Tea Board of India, the total tea production in north Bengal has increased to 424.06 million kilos in 2019 from 394 million kilos in 2018. Of the 424.06 million kilos, the small tea sector contributed 237.01 million kilos and the tea estates produced 187.05 million kilos.
(Source: The Telegraph)
4. Global Campaign to Restore Satyajit, Ritwik, Mrinal’s Ancestral Homes in Bangladesh
An international campaign to restore Satyajit Ray, Mrinal Sen and Ritwik Ghatak’s ancestral homes in Bangladesh has been initiated. The decision was taken on Thursday at the central executive committee meeting of the Federation of Film Societies of India (FFSI), founded by Ray in 1959.
“The matter will be taken up at the international level so that the Bangladesh government gives due importance to
preserve all the three ancestral homes of the great masters of world cinema. The issue will be brought to the notice of the Indian government’s ministry of culture, Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage and Unesco,” said Premendra Mazumder, vice-president of FFSI and the Asia Pacific secretary of the International Federation of Film Societies (IFFS).
(Source: The Times of India)
5. Brakes on Bengal’s ‘Internet Saathi’
Google and Tata Trusts’ digital literacy programme, Internet Saathi, has been temporarily stopped in Bengal after reports of Birbhum villagers targeting the sathis (programme coordinators) suspecting them of collecting NPR and NRC data.
A Google spokesperson said: “We, along with Tata Trusts, are in touch with our on-ground partners to provide any support needed to ensure safety of ‘internet saathis’. As an immediate step, we have stopped the programme and will continue to coordinate with local administration to dispel the rumours.”
On 22 January, a 20-year-old woman working for the digital literacy programme was targeted by villagers. Her home in Gourbazar was set ablaze. She and her family were forced to take refuge at the local police station.
(Source: The Times of India)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )