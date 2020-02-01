QKolkata: FIR Lodged Against Dilip Ghosh, Others By Student & More

The 23-year-old Sanskrit University student (her name is being withheld due to the molestation complaint), who had protested at a BJP pro-CAA rally in Patuli on Thursday, walked into the Patuli police station on Friday morning to file a complaint against MP and BJP state president Dilip Ghosh and other BJP workers for wrongful restraint, criminal intimidation and insulting her modesty by using foul words. The student said she will not be cowed by the threats and will keep participating in anti-CAA, NRC and NPR protests.

Patuli police has registered an FIR against Ghosh and others under several penal sections. No immediate reaction was available from Ghosh, who had left for Delhi to attend the Parliament session. On Thursday itself, the student had indicated to TOI that she would file a complaint against Ghosh. “I went to the police station and lodged the complaint. Police accepted my complaint and I have been told that an FIR has been lodged,” she said on Friday. The student has received support from several locals and together they will stage a protest at the same spot at Patuli on 3 February.

(Source: The Times of India)