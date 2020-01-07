QKolkata: Fascist Surgical Strike On JNU, Says Mamata & More
1. Fascist Surgical Strike On JNU: Mamata
Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday called the attack on students at the Jawaharlal Nehru University a “fascist surgical strike” and exhorted students to fight together to oust the Narendra Modi government.
Defending the citizens’ right to protest and dissent in a democracy, without being branded as enemies of the state, the Trinamul Congress chief tore into the Narendra Modi government and the Union home ministry under Amit Shah for the JNU incident.
“Today I am a full-time politician. But I started my political career as a student leader, as a student worker. So, I know student politics very well. I am now seeing how they are torturing students and even professors. It is shameful,” said Mamata. “This is absolutely wrong. This was a fascist surgical strike. A fascist surgical strike,” she added.
(Source: The Telegraph)
2. Show Against JNU Violence
A rally organised by Jadavpur University (JU) students to protest against Sunday’s violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) neared flashpoint after it came face to face with a BJP procession near Sulekha crossing on Monday evening.
Police had to resort to a mild lathi-charge to disperse students and BJP workers after both sides breached barricades and nearly came to blows. The JU students claimed that BJP workers hurled stones and bricks at them and claimed that the police action against them was uncalled for. DCP (South Suburban Division) Sudip Sarkar said, “While we were chasing some trouble makers, some students entered the mob. We could not differentiate the students from BJP workers who were burning tyres. We did not lathicharge students.”
BJP denied that its workers incited violence.While some JU students set BJP flags ablaze, the BJP workers set tyres on fire as passers-by scampered in fear. BJP leader and former MP Anupam Hazra said: “We had permission to march till Jadavpur police station. We had intimated the police well in advance. How could they stop us?”
(Source: The Times of India)
3. Come What May, We Will Support Her: Aishe’s Kin
Neighbours and friends of JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh rallied around her house in Durgapur on Monday morning and vowed to stand by the family in case there were provocations or attacks on the family. Aishe has emerged as the face of resistance against the brutal attack on students by masked men, who allegedly owed allegiance to ABVP, the students’ wing of BJP.
While her parents left for Kolkata on Monday morning (her father Debashis had a pre-scheduled post-operative eye check-up at a city hospital), her grandmother Shanti Sinha spent an anxious day, worrying about Aishe’s condition. The image of her bloodied grand-daughter, which had spread like wildfire across social media within minutes of the attack, had left her shaken.
“I cannot believe someone could do this to Aishe, that too in the nation’s capital. She did student politics to fight for the rights of economically weaker students. How can someone attack her for doing so? I am very worried about her health. I have told my son to fly to Delhi as soon as he can,” she said.
(Source: The Times of India)
4. Cops File FIR Against BJP for Burning Tyre at Rally
Police on Monday registered a suo motu FIR against BJP supporters for setting fire to a tyre on the road after their protest rally was stopped at Sulekha More in Jadavpur.
BJP workers took to the streets on Monday evening to protest against an alleged attack on their party office at Sulekha More on Sunday night. A group of students from Jadavpur University had allegedly defaced the BJP office, tore down banners and burnt the party’s flag.
“It was around 11.45pm on Sunday that a mob of around 200 youths gathered in front of our house. The BJP party office is on the ground floor,” said Arun Bardhan, the owner of the property. “They painted abusive words across the wall and tore down Syama Prasad Mukherjee’s poster. Some of them even removed BJP flags and set them on fire. My family is now too scared to stay here.”
(Source: The Times of India)
5. Payback for Left Policy: Dilip Ghosh
Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Monday said the attack on students at the JNU was a payback for the Left Front’s violent politics at educational institutions and asked chief minister Mamata Banerjee to stop shedding “crocodile tears” over the Sunday incident.
“Violence in student politics and educational institution are the Left’s gift…. Now, the Left groups are getting paid back, as scores are being settled,” he said.
Ghosh wondered why he was not able to see similar outrage when junior Union minister Babul Supriyo was allegedly attacked in Jadavpur University. “She (Mamata) should stop shedding crocodile tears for the JNU. Where was she when our Union minister was being physically assaulted in Jadavpur?” he asked .
“For petty politics, she is sending a delegation to the JNU. Why didn’t she send a delegation to colleges ransacked by her party’s students’ wing in eight years?” Ghosh asked.
(Source: The Telegraph)
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)