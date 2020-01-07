QKolkata: Fascist Surgical Strike On JNU, Says Mamata & More

Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday called the attack on students at the Jawaharlal Nehru University a “fascist surgical strike” and exhorted students to fight together to oust the Narendra Modi government.

Defending the citizens’ right to protest and dissent in a democracy, without being branded as enemies of the state, the Trinamul Congress chief tore into the Narendra Modi government and the Union home ministry under Amit Shah for the JNU incident.

“Today I am a full-time politician. But I started my political career as a student leader, as a student worker. So, I know student politics very well. I am now seeing how they are torturing students and even professors. It is shameful,” said Mamata. “This is absolutely wrong. This was a fascist surgical strike. A fascist surgical strike,” she added.

