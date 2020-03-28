QKolkata: 9-Month-Old Tests Positive, Pharmacies Seek Govt Help

The number of Covid-19 patients in Bengal jumped to 15 on Friday with five persons, including a nine-month-old girl, her six-year-old sister and an 11-year-old cousin, testing positive. The other two are the kids’ mothers, aged 27 and 45.

The five patients, along with eight other family members, had recently visited New Delhi and come in contact with a relative who returned from the UK on March 16 and later tested positive in New Delhi. The family returned by Sealdah Rajdhani on 20 March and took the Lalgola Passenger to Bethuadahari, from where they took autos to their ancestral home in Nadia’s Tehatta.

(Source: The Times Of India)