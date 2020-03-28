QKolkata: 9-Month-Old Tests Positive, Pharmacies Seek Govt Help
1. 9-month-old Baby, 4 Others Of Nadia Family Test Positive
The number of Covid-19 patients in Bengal jumped to 15 on Friday with five persons, including a nine-month-old girl, her six-year-old sister and an 11-year-old cousin, testing positive. The other two are the kids’ mothers, aged 27 and 45.
The five patients, along with eight other family members, had recently visited New Delhi and come in contact with a relative who returned from the UK on March 16 and later tested positive in New Delhi. The family returned by Sealdah Rajdhani on 20 March and took the Lalgola Passenger to Bethuadahari, from where they took autos to their ancestral home in Nadia’s Tehatta.
(Source: The Times Of India)
2. Action And CM’s Warning To Cops
Twelve cops have been “closed” for alleged misbehaviour and excesses while trying to enforce the lockdown in various parts of Bengal.
“Closed” personnel have to report to the workplace but, as a punishment, are not assigned any duties.
Chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday made the announcement about the personnel being “closed” and instructed the force to be more restrained and “humane”.
In many areas of Bengal, the police have been polite, persuasive and firm in enforcing the lockdown. But in some pockets, they have been accused of violent behaviour.
(Source: The Telegraph)
3. ‘Non-Essential’ Foreign Vessels Stalled At Haldia In COVID Panic
A trade union of the Trinamul Congress stopped docking of foreign ships with “non-essential goods” at the Haldia port over fear of Covid-19’s spread.
On Wednesday, temporary and permanent dock hands of the union led by Haldia municipality chairman Shyamal Adak made it clear that they would not allow “foreign ships carrying non-essential commodities” to dock at the inner jetty. Ships that require its cargo to be unloaded by cranes generally dock at the inner jetty.
“The port’s outer jetty is where ships with gas and oil dock. These carriers are unloaded through pipelines and require very few workers. So, they have no problem with that,” said a port official on Thursday, adding that barely one or two ships had been let into the port since Tuesday owing to the shortage of workers.
(Source: The Telegraph)
4. Stock Of Medicine Depleting Fast, Pharmacies Seek Govt Intervention
A sudden dip in medicine supplies, triggered by a very thin transportation facility, has resulted in fast-depleting stock in neighbourhood pharmacies. Alarmed with the situation, pharmacies in the city have sought state government’s intervention to ensure steady supplies from distributor to retail points across the state.
On Friday, there was shortage of medicines for diabetic patients, gastro trouble, high blood pressure in markets across the city. “There is a shortage even on the third day of lockdown. Whether it is Amlodipin (for high blood pressure), Metformin (diabetes) or Ranitidine (stomach ulcer), we are saying no to customers,” said Prashanta Pal, a medicine shop owner on Mall Road, Dum Dum. “Syringes used by diabetic patients are almost out of stock. It seems we are fighting a very unequal battle,” he added.
(Source: The Times Of India)
5. Girl Offers No-Rent Flats To Ostracised Docs, Nurses
At a time when doctors and nurses treating Covid-19 patients are fighting a daily battle—at hospital and in neighbourhoods, where they have been ostracised for “handling infection”—a finalyear student at Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) convinced her father to give out their two flats rent free to these health workers. After the 26-year-old made a post on the social media, two doctors and a nurse got in touch with her on Thursday.
Suchana Saha had been upset ever since she read about the humiliation and abuse that the frontline health workers treating Covid-19 patients faced. Her businessman father owns two flats in Nagerbazar that had been given out on rent till six months ago. “On Thursday, I asked my father if we could give them out to accommodate displaced doctors and nurses treating Covid-19 patients. This will be our small contribution in the fight against the virus. We will not take any rent from boarders,” Saha said.
(Source: The Times Of India)