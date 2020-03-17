QKolkata: Educational Institutes Shut; Civic Elections Deferred
1. Virus Fight: State Extends Educational Institute Shutdown To 15 April
The Bengal government on Monday announced a slew of social-distancing measures — including extending the shutdown of educational institutions till 15 April — and steps to bolster the critical healthcare system in order to minimise risk and contain the spread of COVID-19 once the first case is detected. Although no one in Bengal has tested positive yet, experts believe it’s best to stay prepared.
Bengal became the 14th state to invoke the Epidemic Diseases Act of 1897, which gives it sweeping power to ensure citizens’ cooperation. Enacted to fight bubonic plague in Mumbai, the Act — among other measures — authorises the state to forcefully admit and isolate a COVID-19 suspect if he or she refuses to do so. The state can also announce lock-down measures in specific areas, if needed. This is probably the first instance of this act being invoked in Bengal post-Independence.
(Source: The Times Of India)
2. Bengal Civic Elections Deferred
The state election commission on Monday decided to put on hold polls to 100-odd civic bodies in Bengal because of COVID-19, triggering the possibility of appointment of administrators at the Calcutta Municipal Corporation and 85 other civic bodies.
Other than the 86, 18 civic bodies — including the Howrah Municipal Corporation and the Darjeeling municipality — are already under administrators.
On Monday, the state election commission held an all-party meeting where there was a “unanimous” agreement to its proposal of not holding the civic polls till the situation improves. The Mamata Banerjee government and the Trinamool Congress had already backed the postponement of the polls.
(Source: The Telegraph)
3. Movie Screens Go Blank For Now After Govt Order
Some of the single-screen cinemas across the city — including Nandan, Nazrul Tirtha and Navina — were closed down temporarily on Monday evening, following chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s directive to shut down theatres till 31 March in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic.
An advisory was issued by the state government to shut all cinemas and multiplexes in public interest till 31 March.
“All concerned are requested to kindly abide by the decision of the state government,” the advisory stated.
Most production houses either postponed or geared up to cancel the shootings of films, reality shows and serials. The final call on shooting cancellations will be taken post a meeting on Tuesday between minister Aroop Biswas and all stake holders, including the Federation Of Cine Technicians & Workers Of Eastern India (FCTWEI).
(Source: The Times Of India)
4. ‘Can’t Stop Entry From Virus-Hit States’: Didi
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged people to come forward and go through required tests if they developed symptoms similar to those of the novel coronavirus and said Bengal couldn’t stop the entry of those from states like Maharashtra and Kerala which reported a number of patients.
She held a meeting with top government officials at Nabanna to decide on the future course of action in the backdrop of spread of coronavirus.
“Maharashtra and Kerala are parts of the country and we cannot stop anyone from coming to our state. We have requested the central government agencies like the railways to ensure health screening at major junctions. Still, we will request everyone that if you develop some symptoms, you should come forward to get the test done. There is nothing to panic, the government will provide all required assistance,” Mamata said after the meeting.
(Source: The Telegraph)
5. Lawyers’ Rush At High Court To Appeal For Urgent Hearing
There was a flurry of activities at Calcutta high court on Monday as lawyers were in a frenzy to mention cases following a court notification that only urgent cases will be heard to avoid congregation in the wake of the worldwide coronavirus outbreak. A total of 300 cases were mentioned on Monday with an appeal for an urgent hearing on Tuesday.
Lawyers started mentioning cases from early Monday morning, seeking a speedy redressal. Highest number of cases were mentioned in the court of Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharya, who has residuary jurisdiction. Among several cases was lawyer Debabrata Saha Roy’s regarding reopening of a dance bar at Hooghly and the matter was scheduled to be heard on Tuesday at Justice Bhattacharya’s court. Lawyer Manasa Ram Mandal mentioned about a car which could not be released.
(Source: The Times Of India)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )