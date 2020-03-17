QKolkata: Educational Institutes Shut; Civic Elections Deferred

The Bengal government on Monday announced a slew of social-distancing measures — including extending the shutdown of educational institutions till 15 April — and steps to bolster the critical healthcare system in order to minimise risk and contain the spread of COVID-19 once the first case is detected. Although no one in Bengal has tested positive yet, experts believe it’s best to stay prepared.

Bengal became the 14th state to invoke the Epidemic Diseases Act of 1897, which gives it sweeping power to ensure citizens’ cooperation. Enacted to fight bubonic plague in Mumbai, the Act — among other measures — authorises the state to forcefully admit and isolate a COVID-19 suspect if he or she refuses to do so. The state can also announce lock-down measures in specific areas, if needed. This is probably the first instance of this act being invoked in Bengal post-Independence.

(Source: The Times Of India)