QKolkata: East-West Metro to Start on Valentine’s Day & More
1. 8 am on Valentine’s Day: Your Date With East-West Metro
Railway minister Piyush Goyal will unveil the East-West Metro on February 13 but you will get to ride the swanky coaches the day after, on Valentine’s Day.
On 14 February, the trains will chug out of Sector V and Salt Lake Stadium stations at 8am. The ticket counters will open at 7.45am. The last trains from both the stations will leave at 8pm and ticket counters will close at 7.55pm. This will also be the general schedule that will be followed for the curtailed 5km services. Sunday services will start late, though. The first trains will start at noon but the closing time will remain the same — 8pm.
(Source: The Times of India)
2. CM to Matuas: Have Faith In Us
Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday urged Matuas to repose faith in her and said the Union government’s citizenship thrusts would render them foreigners.
In an attempt to win back the loyalty of the Matuas, a large section of whom seemed to have leaned towards the BJP, the Trinamul Congress chief said it was she who had taken the first concrete steps towards their uplift.
“Have faith in us. Your citizenship is an already settled matter and nobody will be able to rob you of it in my presence,” the chief minister said at a public meeting in Bongaon Stadium.
In all seven Assembly segments of the Bongaon Lok Sabha constituency, Matuas form around 45 per cent of the electorate and backed Trinamool for a decade till the general election in 2019.
(Source: The Telegraph)
3. Didi Refers to Dussasan to Slam BJP
Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday made Mahabharat and medieval Indian history references to tear into the BJP over the citizenship matrix and the party’s branding of its protesters as anti-nationals.
The Bengal chief minister — unsparing on BJP leaders such as Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Union minister of state for finance Anurag Thakur over their inflammatory remarks in the campaign for the Delhi Assembly elections — called the BJP “a party of Dussasans” and “children of Muhammad bin Tughluq”.
“We are not a party of Dussasans like the BJP. They are the children of Muhammad bin Tughluq… people must unite to save the country from them,” Mamata said at a rally in Ranaghat, shortly after one in Bongaon, on Tuesday afternoon. The rallies were against the BJP’s citizenship thrusts.
Dussasan was a Kaurav prince in the mythological epic Mahabharat.
(Source: The Telegraph)
4. Presidency VC Returns After Leaving Campus
Presidency University’s vice-chancellor Anuradha Lohia left the campus early on Tuesday morning after being confined to her chamber for over 16 hours by agitating students.
Though Lohia returned to office by 11.30am, she didn’t leave the campus till last reports came in. Students, though, said the VC was not under gherao.
A senior official of the varsity said the students did not stop Lohia when she was leaving. She was back in her office by 11.30am and attended meetings till late in the evening.
(Source: The Times of India)
5. With Beacon, ID card, ‘IB Officer’ Dupes Job-Seeker
A 47-year-old woman was known to her neighbours as an “influential person with contacts in Delhi”. Everyone in her locality at Purbalok near Jadavpur stadium thought she was an Intelligence Bureau officer until cops from the East Jadavpur police station hauled her away on Monday for impersonating as a senior government officer and duping at least one job-seeker.
Ochira Yadav, who had faked her designation to near perfection by fitting her SUV with a blue beacon and a ‘Govt of India, Intelligence Bureau’ board on it, reportedly has a PhD from a top Delhi university. Her husband was a Customs officer and her father had retired as a senior forest official in Assam, police said, adding she shifted to her current address from Kasba in 2017. She spent years in Guwahati and Tinsukia in Assam.
(Source: The Times of India)