QKolkata: East-West Metro to Start on Valentine’s Day & More

Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday urged Matuas to repose faith in her and said the Union government’s citizenship thrusts would render them foreigners.

In an attempt to win back the loyalty of the Matuas, a large section of whom seemed to have leaned towards the BJP, the Trinamul Congress chief said it was she who had taken the first concrete steps towards their uplift.

“Have faith in us. Your citizenship is an already settled matter and nobody will be able to rob you of it in my presence,” the chief minister said at a public meeting in Bongaon Stadium.

In all seven Assembly segments of the Bongaon Lok Sabha constituency, Matuas form around 45 per cent of the electorate and backed Trinamool for a decade till the general election in 2019.

(Source: The Telegraph)