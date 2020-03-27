QKolkata: Didi Writes to 18 CMs for Help; Corona Tally Rises to 10

Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has written to as many as 18 of her counterparts urging them to provide food, shelter and medicine to labourers from the state stranded there due to the countrywide lockdown.

“Bengal has many workers — semi-skilled and unskilled — working in different parts of the country. Many of them could not return home and are stuck in different places following the COVID-19 lockdown in the country. I take the opportunity to request you to kindly ask your administration to provide them basic food, shelter and medical support in this hour of crisis,” Banerjee said in the letter on Thursday.

The CM made the request because it is not possible for the Bengal administration to reach out to these places during the lockdown. “We are getting SOS calls from them. They are generally in groups of 50-100 and can be easily identified by the local administration. My chief secretary will pass on the details of such people to your chief secretary to hasten the process. We in Bengal are taking care of people stuck in the state,” Banerjee wrote.

