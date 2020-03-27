QKolkata: Didi Writes to 18 CMs for Help; Corona Tally Rises to 10
1. Didi Writes to 18 CMs to Help Stranded Bengal Labourers
Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has written to as many as 18 of her counterparts urging them to provide food, shelter and medicine to labourers from the state stranded there due to the countrywide lockdown.
“Bengal has many workers — semi-skilled and unskilled — working in different parts of the country. Many of them could not return home and are stuck in different places following the COVID-19 lockdown in the country. I take the opportunity to request you to kindly ask your administration to provide them basic food, shelter and medical support in this hour of crisis,” Banerjee said in the letter on Thursday.
The CM made the request because it is not possible for the Bengal administration to reach out to these places during the lockdown. “We are getting SOS calls from them. They are generally in groups of 50-100 and can be easily identified by the local administration. My chief secretary will pass on the details of such people to your chief secretary to hasten the process. We in Bengal are taking care of people stuck in the state,” Banerjee wrote.
2. 66-yr-old is 10th COVID-19 Case in City, Has No Travel History
A 66-year-old man has tested positive for Covid-19 taking the total count of infected in the state to 10. According to the patient’s family, he has no travel history — either abroad or outside Bengal — and did not come in contact with any Covid-19 patient, setting alarm bells ringing in medical circles.
The former Coal India employee, who lives in Nayabad, is undergoing treatment in the ICU of a private hospital off EM Bypass and his condition is critical. He was put on ventilation support on Thursday evening. Doctors have also put him on anti-retroviral drugs used in the treatment for HIV. This is the first time that this drug is being used on a Covid-19 patient in the state.
“The patient’s condition is stable but critical. His oxygen saturation is low and he is on ventilation support. We are trying hard to salvage him,” said Dr Sudipta Mitra, of Peerless Hospital, where the patient is admitted.
3. Probe Sought Into ‘Lathicharge Death’ in Howrah
Leaders of all political parties in Howrah have demanded probe into the death of a man who was allegedly killed after lathicharge at Sankrail on Wednesday. The victim was identified as Lal Swami, a resident of Rajgunj in Howrah’s Sankrail. His wife Annu alleged that her husband had stepped out of home to buy milk for their three kids.
“Around 7pm on Wednesday, cops resorted to lathicharge to disperse the crowds roaming on the road. My husband was hit with a police baton. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead ,” said Annu.
Sankrail IC Madhusudhan Majumdar said, “He was ailing. We took action to send people back home, but there was no lathicharge.”
4. Parties Unite in Virus Fight
The coronavirus pandemic and the resultant lockdown in Bengal have prompted political parties to keep aside their bitter rivalry to stand by the people.
The ruling Trinamool Congress, inspired by chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s proactive approach from the beginning of the crisis, has instructed its leadership in the districts to undertake visits, while adhering to social distancing guidelines, to figure out and address the people’s needs.
The likes of Calcutta’s ward 68 councillor Sudarshana Mukherjee have been executing the instructions with alacrity. Mukherjee has been offering essential support along with her team in areas such as Ballygunge Gardens, Fern Road, Ekdalia, Kankulia, Jamir Lane, Ballygunge Place and Bondel Road in the south of the city.
5. Elderly to Doctors, Bengal Police Help Out All During Lockdown
Elderly people, many of whom stay alone, are among the sections worst affected by the 21-day lockdown that began on Wednesday. The men in uniform, following instructions from chief minister Mamata Banerjee, have come forward across Bengal to stand by the homebound people, especially the elderly.
Sujit Chatterjee, an 82-year-old Santiniketan resident who lives with his 80-year-old wife and 91-year-old elder brother, was overcome by emotion while talking about how a police team visited him on Tuesday and gave him masks and hand sanitisers for the entire family. The cops told him that they were a call away in case the family needed help, including buying groceries.
“All three of us are old and infirm…. My sons don’t live in Bengal. My eyes welled up when the policemen told me that they were like my sons and would be available round the clock for any assistance,” said Chatterjee, adding that the family was now feeling secure.
