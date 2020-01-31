QKolkata: Guv Dhankar Tells Off Cop; Visva-Bharati Admin Gag Staff
1. Dhankar Tells Off Cop, Force Upset
Senior IPS officers and bureaucrats expressed disappointment over the manner in which Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar pulled up Barrackpore police commissioner Manoj Verma in public for allegedly “reading newspaper” at a programme on Thursday.
While leaving the venue at Gandhi Ghat after the programme to mark the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Dhankhar accosted Verma with a volley of charges, ranging from reading newspaper to deteriorating law and order. As TV cameras were nearby, the governor’s tirade against the top cop, who kept saying “I am sorry, sir”, was recorded and later telecast.
“This was unprecedented and uncalled for. If he (Dhankhar) had a genuine grouse, he could have told him in person instead of making a spectacle out of it,” said a senior IPS officer. “Why shout in public? This is unbecoming of a constitutional head.”
(Source: The Telegraph)
2. Visva-Bharati Gag On Staff
The Visva-Bharati administration has barred all employees from interacting with the media with immediate effect and asked them to air their views, if any, through the university’s officiating public relations officer.
The order, which warns of “appropriate action” in case of violation, has drawn sharp criticism from students, teachers and various teaching and non-teaching forums. They said the notification violated the constitutional provision of rights to freedom of speech.
“In the context of recent developments in Visva-Bharati, the notification is malicious and reflects the mala fide intention of the authorities. Students have already been victimised and now they want to stifle the voice of teachers,” said Rajib Ray, president of Federation of Central Universities Teachers’ Associations.
(Source: The Telegraph)
3. 5 More Complaints Against Biz Scion Duo
Five more women came forward to lodge complaints of extortion and blackmail against the two young Kolkata-based business family scions on Thursday, bringing the total number of complaints to a staggering 187.
Aditya Aggarwal and Anish Loharuka were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly extorting money from women after threatening to make public intimate moments captured with them on video. Kailash Yadav, a cook employed by Anish, was also arrested for involvement in the case that spanned several years.
(Source: The Times Of India)
4. Kol Students Unite Against Jamia Hate Crime, Vow Not To Give In
The firing at Jamia Millia students on Thursday, which coincided with the date of Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination by Nathuram Godse, left a scar on the students in Bengal. They have now vowed to raise the protest pitch against the amended citizenship act as well as those who have become “intolerant towards an alternative narrative”.
“It seems Gandhiji’s killers are still roaming freely. Today’s incident has completed the circle that started in 1948. Nathuram Godse brandished a gun and fired at Mahatma Gandhi and 72 years later, the same scene played out on the Delhi road when a person aimed a gun at students and fired at them. Intolerance towards any alternative narrative has blinded people who now seek an eye for an eye,” said Abhinandan Sinha, a research scholar at the Indian Statistical Institute.
(Source: The Times Of India)
5. Couple Designs Wedding Card With Anti-NRC, CAA Message
A couple from Keshpur in West Midnapore have voiced their protest against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on their wedding card. They plan to theme their wedding around the anti-NRC/CAA movement and spread a message of peace and harmony.
The groom – Md Alif, a graduate in English and a resident of Mugbasan in Keshpur – runs a dealership of kerosene. He will get married to Hasina Mumtaz who is from a neighbouring village on February 27.
When they started distributing their wedding cards last week, the one thing that stood out was the message – ‘No NRC, No CAA’ – printed above their names.
(Source: The Times Of India)
