QKolkata: Guv Dhankar Tells Off Cop; Visva-Bharati Admin Gag Staff

Senior IPS officers and bureaucrats expressed disappointment over the manner in which Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar pulled up Barrackpore police commissioner Manoj Verma in public for allegedly “reading newspaper” at a programme on Thursday.

While leaving the venue at Gandhi Ghat after the programme to mark the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Dhankhar accosted Verma with a volley of charges, ranging from reading newspaper to deteriorating law and order. As TV cameras were nearby, the governor’s tirade against the top cop, who kept saying “I am sorry, sir”, was recorded and later telecast.

“This was unprecedented and uncalled for. If he (Dhankhar) had a genuine grouse, he could have told him in person instead of making a spectacle out of it,” said a senior IPS officer. “Why shout in public? This is unbecoming of a constitutional head.”

(Source: The Telegraph)