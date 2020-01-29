QKolkata: Dhankhar Shouted Out Of Calcutta Univ Convocation & More

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was shouted out of Calcutta University’s convocation by a section of students protesting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens.

The programme could only begin after Dhankhar, the chancellor of the university, left the green room of Nazrul Mancha.

Vice-chancellor Sonali Chakravarti Banerjee was heard announcing at 1.29pm that “the chancellor has left” and pleading with the protesting students to let the academic procession enter the venue.

The convocation was to start at 1pm.

