QKolkata: Dhankhar Shouted Out Of Calcutta Univ Convocation & More

1. Dhankhar Shouted Out Of Calcutta University’s Convocation
Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was shouted out of Calcutta University’s convocation by a section of students protesting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens.
The programme could only begin after Dhankhar, the chancellor of the university, left the green room of Nazrul Mancha.
Vice-chancellor Sonali Chakravarti Banerjee was heard announcing at 1.29pm that “the chancellor has left” and pleading with the protesting students to let the academic procession enter the venue.
The convocation was to start at 1pm.
(Source: The Telegraph)
2. Dilip: Why Aren’t CAA Protesters Dying of Cold?
West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh sparked fresh controversy on Tuesday by asking why anti-CAA protesters at Park Circus and Shaheen Bag were surviving the cold and not dying.
Ghosh said at Kolkata Press Club: “There should have been deaths there. Surprisingly, people died in the queue during demonetisation.”
He also took a dig at anti-CAA activists like Kanhaiya Kumar and Aishe Ghosh. “Kanhaiya could not even win an election from his home turf Bihar. People don’t want to listen to their own leaders like Biman Bose. It is unfortunate that Congress leaders li-ke Somen Mitra are attending such meetings,” Ghosh said.
(Source: The Times of India)
3. CM Paints Protest
Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday painted the face of a woman in fetters with tears rolling down her cheeks and “NO” written in her eyes to depict how citizens would be chained because of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens and National Population Register.
The chief minister called the new citizenship regime a “disgrace for any civilisation” and urged everyone to oppose it.
Mamata painted on one of the 43 canvases placed in front of the Gandhi statue on Mayo Road on Tuesday.
“The CAA is a disgrace to the civilisation, so everyone must oppose it. We want a united India, a united Bengal. All the canvases are sending this message,” Mamata said after finishing her painting in about 15 minutes on Tuesday afternoon.
(Source: The Telegraph)
4. Nobel Man’s Day Packs in Tennis, DLitt, CM Meet
Narratives that we believe in and live by are often not true since they are rarely backed by studies, said Nobel laureate Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee in Kolkata on Tuesday.
Delivering a convocation address on ‘randomized control’ after receiving a DLitt from Calcutta University at Nazrul Mancha, the economist said the starting point of the study for which he won the Nobel prize along with his wife Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer came from the simple fact that “our intuitions about the world are often wrong”. Earlier in the day, Banerjee visited the South Club where he played tennis for a while and met chief minister Mamata Banerjee at Nabanna in the evening.
(Source: The Times of India)
5. ‘Physical Incapacity’ Led to Killing: Mom Sticks to Claim
“Physical incapacity” to look after her two-month-old baby drove Beliaghata’s Sandhya Maloo (34) to kill her infant daughter on 26 January: the Beliaghata homemaker stuck to her version and claim that her act was the “result of logical thinking”, almost 48 hours after she was arrested. Sandhya was, however, yet to elaborate the exact trigger behind her decision.
A primary report prepared by a counsellor, who was consulted, revealed that Sandhya was in deep anxiety about the future of her daughter as she kept mentioning that she worried about “her inability to look after her till she turned adult and the problems she faced feeding the infant adequately”. The woman has been lodged at the Lalbazar central lock-up women’s cell.
(Source: The Times of India)
