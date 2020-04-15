QKolkata: COVID-19 Testing Gathers Pace in Bengal & More
1. COVID-19 Testing Gathers Pace in Bengal, NICED Bats For More
The state government has tested over 3,000 Covid-19 samples till Tuesday, with nearly 1,000 being tested in the last three days, a senior state health department official said on Tuesday. Around 659 samples were tested till 1 April and on Tuesday, this figure stood at 3081, the officer said, adding that there will a sharp rise in the number as the state intensifies testing at high-risk spots.
As criticism mounted after NICED director Shanta Dutta expressed concern over the “less samples” coming to NICED for tests, the state official said, “The numbers are indicative that after ICMR changed the testing protocols and permitted more facilities to conduct tests in Bengal, the numbers have spiked.” Even on Tuesday, Dr Lal PathLabs Ltd received a nod from ICMR for Covid-19 testing. Bengal now has six government and six private testing facilities.
(Source: The Times Of India)
2. Constable Uses Cash for Father’s Treatment to Fight Neighbours’ Hunger
The hand that wields the baton is handing out food packets to around 900 families that have been badly hit by the lockdown at Khagragarh in Burdwan.
The plight of the poor in times of lockdown made police constable Mahinoor Khatun, 37, withdraw her savings of Rs 2 lakh, which she had kept aside for her father’s treatment.
Mahinoor’s father Masud Choudhury, 68, has suffered cardiac arrest twice and is under treatment in Burdwan. She had planned to take him to Bangalore for better treatment.
A constable with the district enforcement branch in East Burdwan, Mahinoor had started distributing rice, pulses, potato, mustard oil and onion to poor families of her locality in Khagragarh last week. She visited several areas of her locality and asked the needy to come and collect the essential items from her home.
(Source: The Telegraph)
3. Police Attacked With Stones & Iron Rods
Villagers attacked police with stones and iron rods in yet another protest against quarantine centre at Churulia in West Burdwan district on Tuesday morning.
Twenty police personnel, including Jamuria officer-in-charge Subrata Ghosh, suffered injuries in the violence in which the mob had allegedly used guns and bombs as well. Sources said most of the attackers were into coal theft.
Six of the injured policemen, including Ghosh, were hospitalised while others were released after preliminary treatment. Journalists were chased away from the area by the mob.
The incident took place despite chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s repeated appeals to people against opposing quarantine centres. Dozens of such protests — claiming one life in Birbhum — have been reported from across the state.
(Source: The Telegraph)
4. Teacher Arrested for FB Post on COVID Positive Doctor
A teacher at a private school in Hooghly’s Serampore was arrested on Tuesday over her Facebook post on the emergency medical officer of Howrah General Hospital, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.
The action follows a letter to state chief secretary Rajiva Sinha on behalf of the West Bengal Doctors’ Forum (WBDF) against the post. In its letter signed by senior members of the forum, WBDF wrote, “In violation of the law, she has not only defamed him (the doctor).... but created a scope of hazard to his family members as well.” Referring to the doctor, the WBDF letter stated the doctor is a government officer who contracted “an illness” in the line of duty for no fault of his. “This is extremely unfortunate to see such outrage and instigation from such people. Such actions if not dealt with strictly will instigate others to do the same,” the letter stated.
(Source: The Times Of India)
5. Social Distancing Takes a Walk In Kolkata’s 3K Slums With 18L People
Be it winter, summer or monsoon, Tiljala’s Dharapara slum resident Tapan Sutradhar wakes up around dawn to use the community toilet before the queue becomes too long. Since the lockdown was announced, he has become even more paranoid and wakes up in the early hours before sunrise to use the toilet before the crowd builds up.
Mohammed Aslam, who lives in Belgachhia slum, can do nothing to avoid the queue when he goes to fetch water from the community tap. With KMC supplying water at 4pm, men, women and children from several households in the slum queue up to fill their buckets and bottles.
Sutradhar and Aslam are among lakhs residing in Kolkata’s congested slums where residents can’t even visualise social distancing, much less practice it. With 25-30 persons sharing a toilet and over a 100 using the same drinking water source, social distancing is as abstract a concept among slum residents as it is impossible to practise.
(Source: The Times Of India)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)