QKolkata: COVID-19 Testing Gathers Pace in Bengal & More

The hand that wields the baton is handing out food packets to around 900 families that have been badly hit by the lockdown at Khagragarh in Burdwan.

The plight of the poor in times of lockdown made police constable Mahinoor Khatun, 37, withdraw her savings of Rs 2 lakh, which she had kept aside for her father’s treatment.

Mahinoor’s father Masud Choudhury, 68, has suffered cardiac arrest twice and is under treatment in Burdwan. She had planned to take him to Bangalore for better treatment.

A constable with the district enforcement branch in East Burdwan, Mahinoor had started distributing rice, pulses, potato, mustard oil and onion to poor families of her locality in Khagragarh last week. She visited several areas of her locality and asked the needy to come and collect the essential items from her home.

(Source: The Telegraph)