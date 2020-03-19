QKolkata: COVID-19 Case Triggers Isolation of Officials & More

Bengal Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay and a joint secretary in the home department opted for self-isolation from Wednesday as the duo had come in direct contact with the bureaucrat whose son tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The home secretary’s wife, Calcutta University vice-chancellor Sonali Chakraborty Bandyopadhyay, also went for self-isolation.

On Wednesday, a senior government official said, “The officials, who had come in direct contact with the woman bureaucrat whose son tested positive on Tuesday, have been asked to put themselves in home isolation until the result of their Covid-19 examination comes. This is a precautionary measure and had to be taken for general welfare.”