QKolkata: COVID-19 Case Triggers Isolation of Officials & More
1. Coronavirus Case Triggers Self-Isolation of Bengal Officials
Bengal Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay and a joint secretary in the home department opted for self-isolation from Wednesday as the duo had come in direct contact with the bureaucrat whose son tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The home secretary’s wife, Calcutta University vice-chancellor Sonali Chakraborty Bandyopadhyay, also went for self-isolation.
On Wednesday, a senior government official said, “The officials, who had come in direct contact with the woman bureaucrat whose son tested positive on Tuesday, have been asked to put themselves in home isolation until the result of their Covid-19 examination comes. This is a precautionary measure and had to be taken for general welfare.”
In the evening, the results came and the woman officer, her doctor husband and their driver and domestic help tested negative for COVID-19.
(Source: The Telegraph)
2. CM Cracks Whip: No VIP-LIP
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday appealed to all travellers to Bengal to strictly adhere to the rules to combat COVID-19, making it clear there was no space for doing “VIP-LIP (very important person-less important person)” here.
The impassioned appeal with folded hands came after she appeared to be dismayed by the way a teenage student – who tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday – and his parents had delayed reporting to the hospital and visited multiple places before that.
“I beg you, with folded hands, please don’t be angry, don’t be sad, don’t be offended… nobody is spared by a disease, there is no discrimination by a pandemic. It’s like a fire, like a flood,” the chief minister said at an event at Nabanna on Wednesday.
(Source: The Telegraph)
3. Nabanna Cleans Up After Office Visit By COVID-19 Boy’s Bureaucrat Mom
A day after the son of a top-level bureaucrat tested positive for COVID-19, Nabanna went into a massive sanitization drive on all the floors, chambers — including offices of CM Mamata Banerjee and other top bureaucrats — lifts and the entire common area. Some employees who came in direct contact with the bureaucrat were sent to home isolation and have been asked to get tests done.
The process of sanitization started in the morning with the chief minister’s room on the 14th floor. Four PWD teams worked in tandem through the day. The fifth floor office of the bureaucrat whose son has tested positive for COVID-19 has been sanitized and sealed. Though Nabanna officials termed the sanitization process ‘routine work’, top-level sources said the administration didn’t want to take any chances.
(Source: The Times Of India)
4. Polish Student Can Stay In India: HC
Polish student Kamil Siedcynski will not have to leave India, at least for the moment. The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday set aside the ‘leave India’ notice issued to Siedcynski by the Foreign Residents’ Registration Office (FRRO) for being present in an anti-CAA rally with other students of Jadavpur University on 19 December.
Siedcynski had moved the court against this order, stating that his version was not heard by the FRRO and that the Constitution grants him certain rights.
The Union of India had contended that the Constitution doesn’t grant rights to protest against the government to foreigners and submitted a confidential report stating how the Polish student had participated in other anti-government protests.
(Source: The Times Of India)
5. Cow Urine Case: Police Custody For BJP Leader
The BJP leader who was arrested for allegedly inducing a Kolkata Police homeguard to drink gau mutra (cow urine) as prasad and preventive medicine for novel coronavirus, was remanded to five-day police custody by a city court on Wednesday.
The accused, Narayan Chatterjee, was charged under IPC sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 278 (making atmosphere noxious to health) and 114 (abetment to an offence) of Indian Penal Code following a complaint by Jorabagan homeguard Pintu Pramanik. He claimed that he had to be hospitalised after being induced by Chatterjee to drink the cow urine.
(Source: The Times Of India)
