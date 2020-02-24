QKolkata: Cops Save Man Attempting Suicide On Social Media & More

KMC mayor Firhad Hakim on Sunday morning visited some places in Tollygunge and Mudiali, where waste and garbage have been dumped by the road. Hakim also inspected a railway land near Tollygunge tram depot and urged the authorities to ensure that the place is kept clean.

On his visit, Hakim was accompanied by MMiC (solid waste management) Debabrata Majumder and other senior conservancy department officials. He was visibly displeased to see a damaged bus abandoned next to the Tollygunge police station and a huge pile of garbage dumped across the road. “In some places, waste and garbage have piled up over a long period, due to negligence of our own staff. The DG conservancy have been apprised on this matter. Besides, there is a plot belonging to the rail authorities, where garbage has piled up. Water has accumulated inside some coconut shell, where mosquito larvae have already started breeding,” Hakim said.

(Source: The Times Of India)