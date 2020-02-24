QKolkata: Cops Save Man Attempting Suicide On Social Media & More
1. Cops Save Musician Attempting Suicide Live On Social Media
A 28-year-old musician, who had gone live on Facebook at his residence in Haltu early on Sunday, threatening to end his life, was saved by local police after they were informed about it by one of his friends. The latter had dialled the Lalbazar police headquarters as soon as he watched his friend on the social networking site around 1.30am saying that he was about to end his life. Within minutes, Garfa PS received a call from Lalbazar and policemen set out to locate the musician’s residence. They managed to get him out of his room and counselled him for about an hour and a half.
(Source: The Times Of India)
2. Mayor Peeved With Garbage Pile-Up
KMC mayor Firhad Hakim on Sunday morning visited some places in Tollygunge and Mudiali, where waste and garbage have been dumped by the road. Hakim also inspected a railway land near Tollygunge tram depot and urged the authorities to ensure that the place is kept clean.
On his visit, Hakim was accompanied by MMiC (solid waste management) Debabrata Majumder and other senior conservancy department officials. He was visibly displeased to see a damaged bus abandoned next to the Tollygunge police station and a huge pile of garbage dumped across the road. “In some places, waste and garbage have piled up over a long period, due to negligence of our own staff. The DG conservancy have been apprised on this matter. Besides, there is a plot belonging to the rail authorities, where garbage has piled up. Water has accumulated inside some coconut shell, where mosquito larvae have already started breeding,” Hakim said.
(Source: The Times Of India)
3. Congress Seeks 'Unconditional Apology' From Visva-Bharati VC Bidyut Chakrabarty
The Congress held a demonstration on Sunday to demand an “unconditional apology” from Visva-Bharati vice-chancellor Bidyut Chakrabarty for his remark that “the biggest thieves of the country” entered Rajghat on 2 October “wearing caps”.
Around 50 Congress leaders and workers protested for around half-an-hour at Chou-Rasta, a busy place in Bolpur town, with placards and flexes. The protesters demanded that the VC produce proofs that thieves entered Rajghat on Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary.
“Does he have any confidential police report on the thieves who enter Rajghat? His words hurt people like us who believe in Gandhi’s ideology. He should not forget that people beyond political identities visit Rajghat on the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation,” said Debkumar Dutta, a Congress leader and advocate who is the president of Bolpur Bar Association.
(Source: The Telegraph)
4. BJP Flouts Loudspeaker Ban During Exams To Protest An Attack By Alleged TMC Leaders
The BJP on Sunday flouted state-wide ban on use of loudspeakers during ongoing board exams when the party held a dharna in front of Durgapur police station to protest an attack on a restaurant by alleged Trinamool Congress leaders.
As the BJP raised the pitch of its protest against Trinamool, the police just looked on and didn’t do anything to stop the use of loudspeakers.
The two-hour protest by the BJP from 11.30am was against vandalism at a restaurant owned by a party leader in an amusement park on Saturday. The BJP alleged that the attack had been led by councillor Rajib Ghosh and other Trinamool leaders.
(Source: The Telegraph)
5. Thousands Booked In Midnight Raids To Make City Roads Safer
As many as 2,586 persons were booked for various offences on road — 1,915 of them for dangerous driving and 671 for disorderly conduct — during a police drive between 9pm on Saturday night and 1am on Sunday at all prominent intersections in the city.
The “block raids” were conducted simultaneously at 50-odd points across the city, with officers of police stations and traffic guards, led by divisional DCs, prosecuting traffic rule violators and law-and-order offenders.
Of those booked, more than 1,500 were riding twowheelers. Cops said this was the first block raid conducted in the city this month, as the winter is slowly withering away and with the onset of spring, more people are hitting the streets at night with two-wheelers, posing hazard to themselves as well as others.
(Source: The Times Of India)
