QKolkata: Mamata Blames Centre for Tapas Paul’s Death & More

Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday blamed the Centre for actor-politician Tapas Paul’s “untimely death”, accusing the BJP government of plotting a “heinous and vengeful scheme” to keep political opponents in prison without trial for long periods.

The Bengal chief minister organised a state funeral for two-term Krishnagar MP and two-time Alipore MLA and personally paid her respects to Paul.

“The way he had exhausted himself mentally…. Mentally, he was so battered and bruised. Before his death he did not perhaps even get to know what his crime was. One year and one month, a No 1 film star like Tapas, known not only in Bengal but all over the country, had to languish in prison,” Mamata said at Rabindra Sadan shortly before Paul’s mortal remains were taken to the Keoratala crematorium.

(Source: The Telegraph)