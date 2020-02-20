QKolkata: Mamata Blames Centre for Tapas Paul’s Death & More
1. ‘Vengeful’ Central Plot Killed Tapas Paul: Mamata
Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday blamed the Centre for actor-politician Tapas Paul’s “untimely death”, accusing the BJP government of plotting a “heinous and vengeful scheme” to keep political opponents in prison without trial for long periods.
The Bengal chief minister organised a state funeral for two-term Krishnagar MP and two-time Alipore MLA and personally paid her respects to Paul.
“The way he had exhausted himself mentally…. Mentally, he was so battered and bruised. Before his death he did not perhaps even get to know what his crime was. One year and one month, a No 1 film star like Tapas, known not only in Bengal but all over the country, had to languish in prison,” Mamata said at Rabindra Sadan shortly before Paul’s mortal remains were taken to the Keoratala crematorium.
(Source: The Telegraph)
2. Fear Of Illegal Influx Into South Dinajpur During Madhyamik
A BJP-backed forum of schoolteachers and non-teaching staff has alleged that many people from Bangladesh illegally enter South Dinajpur district and get themselves registered as Madhyamik examinees by showing fake documents in an attempt to secure Indian citizenship later.
The Bangiya Sikshak O Siksha Karmi Sangha appears to have based its assertion on the use of the word “approximately” in connection with the number of examinees in a letter the additional district magistrate had written to the fire services while requesting it to remain alert during the Madhyamik exams in case of emergencies.
Subhendu Kumar Bakshi, a joint secretary of the Sangha, said: “South Dinajpur is surrounded by Bangladesh from three sides. We have specific information that a number of schools that have been opened by some trusts that work for minorities are helping students from Bangladesh to register as Madhyamik candidates by using fake records.
(Source: The Telegraph)
3. Double-Decker Buses Set to Return to Kolkata Roads
Double-decker buses – the lumbering behemoths of everyday commute once ubiquitous on Kolkata’s streets, but phased out since the early 90s – are set to return to the city, exactly a century since the first one arrived during British rule, but in a swankier avatar.
Until the certification comes from the Central Institute of Road Transport (CIRT) — merely a formality, according to sources — there are no approved double-decker models, since no Indian automobile manufacturer makes them. Officials at the West Bengal transport department said the final nod is expected by this month, allowing the two buses to hit the road early March.
(Source: The Times Of India)
4. State Adopts Carrot-And-Stick Policy to Rein in Pool Cars
The state government on Wednesday adopted a carrot-and-stick policy to discipline pool car drivers, penalising errant operators and offering an incentive to the law-abiding ones. The transport department has warned operators that their permits would be cancelled and their vehicles scrapped if they did not comply with the government safety guidelines, but at the same time, it promised to provide singlewindow clearance to all permits to owners/drivers who would graduate to safer and newer commercial vehicles.
The move came after at least two vehicles ferrying schoolkids recently met with accidents – two children injured in one of the mishaps have been on ventilation – and another driver, while transporting 11 children home, was found drunk near Kolkata Station. Nudged into action by these incidents, the transport department decided on a zero-tolerance stand against non-compliance of vehicular safety.
(Source: The Times Of India)
5. Man ‘Rapes’ Woman For Five Years, Marries Younger Sister
A 20-year-old woman residing in Dum Dum Road area has alleged she was raped for five years by a young man who had allegedly promised to marry her. But the accused severed all ties with her earlier this year and married her sister on last Sunday.
The Sinthee police has lodged a rape and cheating complaint. The FIR has included the name of the accused’s mother after the victim alleged she was threatened by her.
“The victim alleged that between 2015 and beginning of 2020, the accused person befriended the complainant. After the two came close, he allegedly induced her to have a physical relationship with him at his residence. He also raped at other places on the false assurance of marrying her. On her denial of having any physical relationship, the accused person allegedly used criminal force to cohabit with her and assaulted her on several occasions,” the FIR stated.
(Source: The Times Of India)