QKolkata: Celebs Vow Not to Show Papers in Viral Video & More

Even the BJP is finding it hard to digest what is coming out of the mouth of its president in Bengal, who has excelled himself and is threatening to land in hot water as many as three state governments run by the party.

Dilip Ghosh, the Bengal BJP chief known for making outlandish statements, had said on Sunday that “shaitans were shot like dogs by our governments” in Assam, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

At least 28 people were killed in the three states, all ruled by the BJP. But the state governments had either denied a police role or blamed the protesters themselves for the casualties.

(Source: The Telegraph)