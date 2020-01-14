QKolkata: Celebs Vow Not to Show Papers in Viral Video & More
1. Celebs Vow Not to Show Papers in Protest Video
When comedian and lyricist Varun Grover swept social media by first tweeting a video with his poem ‘Kagaz Nahi Dikhayenge’ (We Will Not Show Our Papers), he had mentioned being inspired by Bangla slogans. Less than a month later, filmmaker Ronny Sen roped in 13 actors, directors, author, designer, model, academic and singer-songwriter to shoot a video where they lend their voice to a Bengali translation of Grover’s poem titled ‘Kagoj Amra Dakhabo Na’.
Featured in viral video are Sabyasachi Chakrabarty, Manoranjan Byapari, Swastika Mukherjee, Debalina Majumder, Konkona Sen Sharma, Nandana Sen, Ayushman Mitra, Sneha Ghosh, Chitrangada Satarupa, Madhuja Mukherjee, Tillotama Shome, Rupam Islam, Suman Mukhopadhyay and Dhritiman Chaterji.
(Source: The Times of India)
2. Were They Shot Like Dogs? Jury Out in BJP
Even the BJP is finding it hard to digest what is coming out of the mouth of its president in Bengal, who has excelled himself and is threatening to land in hot water as many as three state governments run by the party.
Dilip Ghosh, the Bengal BJP chief known for making outlandish statements, had said on Sunday that “shaitans were shot like dogs by our governments” in Assam, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
At least 28 people were killed in the three states, all ruled by the BJP. But the state governments had either denied a police role or blamed the protesters themselves for the casualties.
(Source: The Telegraph)
3. PM’s ‘Political Speech’ Draws RKM Alumni Ire
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pro-CAA statements from the Ramakrishna Mission’s Belur headquarters have evoked sharp response from the RKM alumni.
Iterating that RKM has always stayed away from politics, retired RBI officer Asoke Chattopadhyay said: “Anyone who has read Swami Vivekananda’s writings knows he has always valued inclusivity. Vivekananda has always stressed that it is a person’s work and action that define them, nothing else. RKM should have been kept above politics.” Kamalesh Dasgupta, who teaches in Jodhpur Park Boys’ School, added: “If the PM truly believes in the ethos RKM stands for, he could have never used that platform to say what he did on CAA. Speaking on politics is also disrespecting RKM. One shouldn’t use it to further a political agenda. He could have said those anywhere, but certainly not Belur Math. I am pained.”
(Source: The Times of India)
4. TMC Declines Guv Invite to CM for Raj Bhavan Meeting
The West Bengal governor has invited leaders of legislature parties to a meeting at Raj Bhavan on 17 January to resolve the impasse over two crucial bills for the last five months since the Bengal Assembly passed them in August. They include chief minister Mamata Banerjee, leader of the opposition Abdul Mannan, Left Front legislature party leader Sujan Chakraborty, BJP MLA Manoj Tigga and four others.
The ruling Trinamool has made it loud and clear that the CM isn’t going to the meeting. “The governor has to take steps in line with the parliamentary rules and procedure. The two bills had been sent to the governor for primary approval before placing them in the Assembly. The governor could have rejected the bills and released them if he wanted to. Lawmakers could have addressed the problem in the Assembly. Why should one have to go to Raj Bhavan?” asked state parliamentary affairs minister Partha Chatterjee.
(Source: The Times of India)
5. Unity Walk & Prayer to PM Narendra Modi
A prayer for unity and communal harmony and a formal appeal to revoke the amended citizenship act will be communicated to the Prime Minister through the governor, school principals, priests and church workers decided on Monday.
The prayer rally will be organised by Bangiya Christiya Pariseba and Bengal Christian Council, which will reach out to other Christian denominations, said an organiser.
The walk had earlier been planned under the banner of the Calcutta diocese of the Church of North India. The Bangiya Christiya Pariseba is an organisation of various Christian denominations, including the Roman Catholics, and the Bengal Christian Council is an association of other churches.
(Source: The Telegraph)
