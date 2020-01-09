QKolkata: BJP’s Swapan Dasgupta Gheraoed At Visva Bharati & More

BJP Rajya Sabha member Swapan Dasgupta was mobbed by Left-leaning students for nearly six hours on the campus of Visva-Bharati in Santiniketan, where he had arrived to deliver a lecture on CAA.

He and vice-chancellor Bidyut Chakrabarty were confined to an auditorium for about five hours while the protesters shouted slogans outside.

“How does it feel to have a mob attack a peaceful meeting on CAA and intimidation (sic) students? This is what is happening to a meeting I am addressing at Vishwa Bharati now. Locked into room now with a howling mob outside, itching for confrontation,” Dasgupta tweeted from captivity, even as some students scaled up the gate and shouted slogans through the windows.

(Source: The Times Of India)