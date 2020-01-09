QKolkata: BJP’s Swapan Dasgupta Gheraoed At Visva Bharati & More
1. Leftist Students Gherao BJP MP For 5 Hrs On Visva-Bharati Campus
BJP Rajya Sabha member Swapan Dasgupta was mobbed by Left-leaning students for nearly six hours on the campus of Visva-Bharati in Santiniketan, where he had arrived to deliver a lecture on CAA.
He and vice-chancellor Bidyut Chakrabarty were confined to an auditorium for about five hours while the protesters shouted slogans outside.
“How does it feel to have a mob attack a peaceful meeting on CAA and intimidation (sic) students? This is what is happening to a meeting I am addressing at Vishwa Bharati now. Locked into room now with a howling mob outside, itching for confrontation,” Dasgupta tweeted from captivity, even as some students scaled up the gate and shouted slogans through the windows.
(Source: The Times Of India)
2. Bandh Supporters Attack Cops In Malda
Parts of Sujapur, an otherwise nondescript locality off NH34 in Malda district, turned into a battlefield on Wednesday as hundreds of bandh supporters attacked police with bricks and the men in uniform pushed them back by wielding batons.
Hundreds of people had gathered on NH34 at Sujapur in Kaliachak, holding up traffic on the highway, as they tried to enforce the 24-hour nationwide strike called by the central trade unions over a host of issues, including the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, NRC and the NPR.
The protesters began with slogans but gradually the crowd swelled and the leaders lost control when a section of the bandh enforcers rushed to a bus and ransacked it.
(Source: The Telegraph)
3. Kerala CPM Much Better: Mamata Banerjee
Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday drew a distinction between the CPM units in Bengal and Kerala, asserting that the party in the southern state was “much better”.
The chief minister was referring to the CPM’s efforts to implement the trade union strike in Bengal and the instances of vandalism, accusing the party of trying to ruin the state’s economy through such disruptive practices that she said were obsolete.
“I have to say the Kerala CPM is much better. At least they stick to their ideology,” Mamata said at Sagar Island in South 24-Parganas.
Trinamool Congress sources attributed Mamata’s statement to the stand taken by the LDF government in Kerala on several key issues in recent years that has found resonance with her outlook, starting from the protests against demonetisation.
(Source: The Telegraph)
4. With 13k Cases, Bengal Among Top 5 States On Suicide List; 19 to 29-Yr-Olds Most Vulnerable
A first-year computer engineering student of Jadavpur University committed suicide by jumping off the eight floor of the nine-storied building in the campus on 19 December. This is one of the numerous instances where a youngster took such extreme step, despite having the possibility of a bright future.
“According to studies, 90% of the suicide cases are related to depression. In majority of the suicide cases, the victims are aged between 19 and 29 years. Depression is a silent killer. We need to talk about depression and other mental illness more often, so that the stigma attached with the ailment can be driven away. Those suffering from the illness can seek professional help before it is too late,” said Pradeep Saha, director Institute of Psychiatry (IOP) at IPGMER, SSKM Hospital.
While one in 7 men suffers from depression, the concurrent figure for women is one in 5.
(Source: The Times Of India)
5. What’s In The Name Of This Rose? Monica Bellucci, That’s What
A rose by any other name would not be Monica Bellucci.
Dedicated to the popular Italian actress, who starred in Hollywood films like, ‘The Matrix Reloaded’, ‘The Passion of the Christ’ and Bond film ‘Spectre’, the carmine-pink rose will be among the 60-odd varieties that will be showcased at the Agri-Horticultural Society of India (AHSI) during its bicentenary celebrations from 9 to 12 January. AHSI will also host the World Regional Rose Convention (WRRC), a prestigious event that celebrates the flower found universally that symbolises love, passion, joy, humility, appreciation, admiration and enchantment.
(Source: The Times Of India)
