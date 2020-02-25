QKolkata: BJP Gets Verbal Nod From Cops for Shah Rally & More

2. Visva-Bharati Salary Delay Notice Issued

The Visva-Bharati authorities have issued a notification to inform its teaching and non-teaching employees that salaries for February are likely be delayed because of paucity of funds amid speculations on the reasons behind the unprecedented situation at the central varsity.

In a notification issued on Monday, officiating registrar of the varsity, Asha Mukherjee, said: “This is for information of all concerned that the salary for the month of February, 2020 is likely to be delayed due to paucity of funds.”

Normally, the salary of teaching and non-teaching staff and pensioners is credited in their accounts on the last working day of every month.

The notice, sources in the varsity said, has made it clear that the schedule is likely to be missed this month, which has come as a shock for most employees.

(Source: The Telegraph)