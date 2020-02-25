QKolkata: BJP Gets Verbal Nod From Cops for Shah Rally & More
1. BJP Gets Verbal Nod From Cops For Shah Rally
The BJP on Monday received “verbal permission” for Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s rally at the Shahid Minar ground on 1 March. The rally, termed “CAA Abhinandan Sabha”, will be the first public meeting of central BJP leaders in Bengal after the CAA bill was passed in Parliament.
“We have got verbal permission from police. There is no reason why they should not give the permission,” Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said. Kolkata police sources on Monday indicated that the rally will not hamper the examination process as the area near Shahid Minar ground does not have many residential units. Bengal BJP leaders will hold a review meeting for the preparations on Thursday.
(Source: The Times of India)
2. Visva-Bharati Salary Delay Notice Issued
The Visva-Bharati authorities have issued a notification to inform its teaching and non-teaching employees that salaries for February are likely be delayed because of paucity of funds amid speculations on the reasons behind the unprecedented situation at the central varsity.
In a notification issued on Monday, officiating registrar of the varsity, Asha Mukherjee, said: “This is for information of all concerned that the salary for the month of February, 2020 is likely to be delayed due to paucity of funds.”
Normally, the salary of teaching and non-teaching staff and pensioners is credited in their accounts on the last working day of every month.
The notice, sources in the varsity said, has made it clear that the schedule is likely to be missed this month, which has come as a shock for most employees.
(Source: The Telegraph)
3. Donald Trump Effigy Burnt In Calcutta
Thank you, Mr President, for the good old memories and the almost-forgotten slogans.
When US President Donald Trump was receiving a rapturous welcome in Ahmedabad, some noise was being made in Calcutta, too.
Slogans such as “Down, down, capitalism” and “Imperialist Trump go back” rent the air at a protest rally by 12 Left students’ unions on Monday in Calcutta in a throwback to the Calcutta of the 1960s and 1970s.
The rally started from the base of Lenin’s statue in Esplanade and was to proceed through Chowringhee Road till American Center. Police stopped them in front of Park Street Metro station.
(Source: The Telegraph)
4. First Batch Of Bowbazar Evacuees Returns Home
Bowbazar resident Sunipa Roy heaved a sigh a relief as she walked into her rented rooms of 13 Chaitan Sen Lane along with her husband and son late on Monday afternoon. So did Sandhya Dey and her husband Tapan.
The two families had to shift to a hotel after tunnel-borer Urvi resumed burrowing the East-West Metro tunnel last Tuesday.
TBM Urvi has bore past the area without any glitch being reported. KMRC, the implementing agency, had taken a whole lot of safety measures so that there was not a remote chance of a repeat of the tunnelling disaster, in which around 700 Bowbazar residents were evacuated after TBM Chundee punctured an aquifer, triggering large-scale subsidence.
(Source: The Times of India)
5. Cop Rides 5.5 km And Back to Get Girl’s Admit Card
A Kolkata Police sergeant, Chaitanya Mallick, helped a Madhyamik examinee take her exam after she forgot her admit card at home. The sergeant travelled 5.5km to the girl, Suman Kurrey’s, home to get the admit card.
At 11.40am on Monday, Kurrey reached her exam centre Jaiswal Bidyamandir for Girls, barely five minutes before distribution of exam papers. But she was stopped by the invigilator from entering the centre as she had forgotten her admit card at home. As the girl was on the verge of tears, cops on guard at the centre intervened. Information of the same was relayed to the Ultadanga traffic guard with a plea to help her out.
(Source: The Times of India)
