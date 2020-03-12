QKolkata: BJP Calls Public to Find Civic Poll Candidates & More
1. BJP Does Lok Sabha Polls Rerun Before Bengal Civic Polls
If you reside in any of the 100-odd towns or cities in Bengal where civic polls will be held this summer, you might receive an anonymous call asking you to contest for the BJP.
A person at the other end of the line would crosscheck your name, address and profession with the data available with him.
Next might come an offer for you to fight the polls. Or, you might be asked to identify someone you would like as your candidate.
In what is being interpreted as the central BJP leadership’s lack of faith in the state unit, the party has – like for the general election in 2019 – engaged a private agency to conduct a survey to zero in on the candidates before the civic polls in Bengal.
(Source: The Telegraph)
2. Civic Election Test Looms For Left-Congress ‘Jote’
The Left-Congress handholding will be put to the test in the coming Kolkata civic polls when politics in Bengal has largely taken a bipolar shape with BJP coming up as Trinamool’s major contender.
Both Left and Congress have suffered major erosion in the last two civic polls. The number of Left councillors in KMC came down to 33 in 2010 and then to 15 in 2015, while the Congress slide was from 10 to 5 during this time. The two parties have joined hands officially for the first time with the hope that demonstrations against CAA, economic downslide and gloom in the job market will go against Trinamool and BJP.
(Source: The Times Of India)
3. Darjeeling Police Blocks 15 FB Posts Over Fake Coronavirus News
The authorities have left no stone unturned to prevent an outbreak of coronavirus and assuage the public’s concern with the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration holding a meeting to review its preparedness to tackle the pathogen and police clamping down on 15 Facebook posts which allegedly circulated wrong information about the infection.
GTA chief Anit Thapa on Wednesday held a meeting with Darjeeling district administrative and police officials and stakeholders of the tourism industry to discuss the disease.
Darjeeling superintendent of police Amarnath K told the media after the meeting that the law enforcers had blocked 15 Facebook posts which were spreading wrong information about the virus. “We request the public not to spread rumours. Specific cases will be started against such people.”
(Source: The Telegraph)
4. Corona Comes In Way Of Benegal’s Mujib Film
Shooting of Shyam Benegal’s Bengali feature film titled ‘Bangabandhu’ has been postponed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
“Corona came in the way,” said Benegal on Wednesday, adding that more time is needed to complete the preparation of shooting the biopic of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Pre-production work for the film has already begun. Work on designing the sets had started some time back. According to Bangladesh’s line producer Esha Yousuf, shooting was supposed to begin on 18 March.
(Source: The Times Of India)
5. Victoria Memorial Assigns Room For Nursing Mothers
For mothers with newborns, Victoria Memorial Hall will become a more inviting place from Friday with authorities recognizing their need for privacy to nurse babies. A room that is currently used by museum volunteers and guides to take breaks has been allocated as a mother-and-child room and refurbished with a table and couches.
“In the past, our staff and CISF personnel had brought up the need for a private room for mothers with newborns. However, we hadn’t been able to act on it till now as VMH was being renovated. Now that work is over, we are doing what is needed,” said VMH curator Jayanta Sengupta.
Sengupta had inaugurated such a room at the Indian Museum in May 2017 when he was functioning as the director in charge there.
(Source: The Times Of India)
