QKolkata: BJP Calls Public to Find Civic Poll Candidates & More

If you reside in any of the 100-odd towns or cities in Bengal where civic polls will be held this summer, you might receive an anonymous call asking you to contest for the BJP.

A person at the other end of the line would crosscheck your name, address and profession with the data available with him.

Next might come an offer for you to fight the polls. Or, you might be asked to identify someone you would like as your candidate.

In what is being interpreted as the central BJP leadership’s lack of faith in the state unit, the party has – like for the general election in 2019 – engaged a private agency to conduct a survey to zero in on the candidates before the civic polls in Bengal.

(Source: The Telegraph)