QKolkata: Bikash Is Left-Cong Nominee For 5th RS Seat & More
1. Ex-Mayor Bikash Is Left-Cong’s RS Nominee For 5th Seat From Bengal
Left and Congress are fielding senior Calcutta high court lawyer and former mayor Bikash Bhattacharya for the fifth Rajya Sabha seat from Bengal, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said in Delhi on Tuesday.
Bhattacharya is likely to file his nomination on Thursday. “I will be filing my nomination on 12 or 13 March,” he said.
Bhattacharya’s nomination as a Left-Congress joint candidate marks a departure from the past when Congress candidates, namely Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Pradip Bhattacharya, made it to Upper House with the support of Trinamool Congress. Congress’s hand-holding with Left in fielding Bhattacharya for the RS seat is likely to firm up the understanding between the two parties in the run-up to the 2021 Assembly polls.
(Source: The Times Of India)
2. Tagore Song Distortion Plaint
A complaint has been lodged at the Beliaghata police station against YouTuber Roddur Roy. The complaint, filed by a teachers’ organisation, states the singer has used obscene language and distorted Rabindranath Tagore’s songs.
“This is an assault on Bengal’s culture and ethics. What recently happened at Rabindra Bharati University or at a Malda school are a fallout of what this man started. We had waited for the state to take legal action. In its absence, we have decided to approach the police,” claimed a spokesperson for Sikshak Ekta Mukto Mancha, which plans to lodge complaints at every district.
(Source: The Times Of India)
3. Muted Response to Mutation Drive By Bengal Government
Only 10 percent of about 4 lakh people who purchased plots in the past eight months could get automatic mutation as sellers could not produce updated land records during registration.
The revelation has established the apprehensions that majority of the landowners in Bengal, particularly in rural areas, don’t have updated records.
The scheme, automatic mutation, was launched by the state government about eight months ago to encourage buyers to force landowners for going for mutation first before selling off plots. This would have helped the state update land records and the buyers would have been benefited by getting mutation certificates within 48 hours.
(Source: The Telegraph)
4. Wheelchair Offer For Travel to School
A businessman has come forward to help two students after The Telegraph reported how a physically-challenged boy is carried to school in the arms of his classmate.
Amal Kanti Ghosh, a 57-year-old resident of Hajrapara in Cooch Behar, decided to provide a wheelchair to Subrata Dey who cannot walk or talk properly.
Subrata is carried from his home at Vivekananda Colony in Cooch Behar’s Dauaguri to the school and back by Sagar aka Ashiq Hossain in his arms.
Subrata, suspected to be suffering from cerebral palsy, and Sagar are Class II students.
(Source: The Times Of India)
5. Manja Slashes 2 Bikers On Maa
Two bikers on the flyover sustained severe injuries from kite strings when they were on the flyover. One of the incidents occurred near the Biswakarma building and the other near Boat Club. While one of the injured was admitted to Apollo Hospitals with cuts on his throat, the other was discharged from CNMC Hospital after being treated for injuries to his right hand.
In the first incident, Pramit Dutta (32), a resident of Netaji Subhas Road, was injured when a kite string cut through his chin around 4.55pm on Monday. He was admitted to the emergency ward at Apollo. Doctors said that he had a narrow escape.
(Source: The Times Of India)
