QKolkata: Bikash Is Left-Cong Nominee For 5th RS Seat & More

Left and Congress are fielding senior Calcutta high court lawyer and former mayor Bikash Bhattacharya for the fifth Rajya Sabha seat from Bengal, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said in Delhi on Tuesday.

Bhattacharya is likely to file his nomination on Thursday. “I will be filing my nomination on 12 or 13 March,” he said.

Bhattacharya’s nomination as a Left-Congress joint candidate marks a departure from the past when Congress candidates, namely Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Pradip Bhattacharya, made it to Upper House with the support of Trinamool Congress. Congress’s hand-holding with Left in fielding Bhattacharya for the RS seat is likely to firm up the understanding between the two parties in the run-up to the 2021 Assembly polls.

(Source: The Times Of India)