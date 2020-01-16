QKolkata: Bengal to Skip Preparatory NPR Meet in Delhi & More

Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced that the Bengal government would not send any representative to a preparatory meeting on the National Population Register (NPR) to be held by the Centre in Delhi on Friday.

“We will not take part in the meeting on the NPR in Delhi on Friday…. We will not implement the NPR in the state,” the chief minister said at Rani Rashmoni Avenue where the Trinamul students’ wing is agitating against the new citizenship regime.

Sources in the state secretariat said that the Centre had asked all the states to participate in a preparatory meeting for “Census, 2021/ Updation of NPR, 2020”, on Friday. Nodal officers from all the states are supposed to attend the meeting, where the Centre is likely to set out the next step in the exercise.

(Source: The Telegraph)