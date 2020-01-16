QKolkata: Bengal to Skip Preparatory NPR Meet in Delhi & More
1. Bengal Government to Skip NPR Preparatory Meet in Delhi
Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced that the Bengal government would not send any representative to a preparatory meeting on the National Population Register (NPR) to be held by the Centre in Delhi on Friday.
“We will not take part in the meeting on the NPR in Delhi on Friday…. We will not implement the NPR in the state,” the chief minister said at Rani Rashmoni Avenue where the Trinamul students’ wing is agitating against the new citizenship regime.
Sources in the state secretariat said that the Centre had asked all the states to participate in a preparatory meeting for “Census, 2021/ Updation of NPR, 2020”, on Friday. Nodal officers from all the states are supposed to attend the meeting, where the Centre is likely to set out the next step in the exercise.
2. CAA Ire Hits Central Minister
A Union minister of the BJP faced protests in her constituency in North Dinajpur when she went there on Wednesday as part of the party’s door-to-door campaign in favour of the amended citizenship act, with hundreds of residents surrounding her car, accusing her party of creating panic and forcing her to beat a hasty retreat.
Debasree Chaudhuri, the Union junior for women and child development and Raiganj MP, had reached Indira Colony here and started speaking to people, as BJP workers distributed leaflets on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Residents then asked her probing questions about the CAA.
They wanted to know what Chaudhuri had done for the constituency, which elected her last year by a margin of over 60,000 votes. They also asked Chaudhuri why the BJP-led Centre was creating panic over people’s citizenship.
3. New Year, Old Problem: AQI Tops 350
The city woke up to a very smoggy morning on Wednesday, with the air quality index (AQI) shooting past the 350-mark (indicating very poor quality air) across most monitoring stations for the first time this year.
A combination of meteorological factors — thermal inversion, low vertical air movement and low radiative temperature of the ground — caused pollutants to hang low in the atmosphere, turning the air quality foul. This is typical winter condition — when the ground is cool and there is no or little heat transfer from it, West Bengal Pollution Control Board officials said.
Vertical air movement, for example, was as low as 2 m/s on Wednesday. In such calm conditions, dispersion of particulate matters — PM2.5 and PM10 — become very slow. As the particulate matters linger in the lower atmosphere, the next day’s pollutants are added to the already toxic air. There is unlikely to be any respite from the spiralling pollution in the next few days as the wind speed will continue to be between 2m/s and 1m/s on Thursday as well, the officials said.
4. Molestation Charge Against ‘BJP Men’ Who Attacked JU Student, Friend
Cops probing a complaint lodged by a Jadavpur University student and her friend, who were allegedly beaten up by BJP supporters during the party’s streetcorner meeting in Bikramgarh on Tuesday night, have registered two separate FIRs against the accused and booked them under multiple IPC sections, including nonbailable ones dealing with molestation.
“We have started a probe into the complaint. We recorded statements of the victims and took them to the incident spot on Tuesday night itself in order to identify the accused. However, none was found there. The complainants, too, haven’t mentioned any particular person. However, we are speaking to local residents and other witnesses to establish the offenders’ identities,” said an officer.
According to the complaint, around 9pm on Tuesday, the two friends — a secondyear sociology student of Jadavpur University and a 26-year-old professional musician — were allegedly walking past a BJP street-corner meeting near Bikramgarh market when an altercation broke out between the two and the party workers.
5. Park Circus Protesters Treated to ‘Pithe-Puli’
On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, a citizens’ group distributed patisapta among the women at the sit-in at Park Circus Maidan.
Mahasweta Samajdar, one of the members of the group, said, “In every Bengali household, we make pithe with rice flour, coconut, milk and khejur gur on this day and distribute it among friends and relatives. We thought of celebrating this year’s Makar Sankranti with the feisty women of Park Circus who are fighting this battle against NRC, CAA and NPR for all of us.”
Around 200 women and children were present at the maidan when members of the citizens’ group, Sohomon, arrived with packets of pithe. They interacted with them and spoke about the festival and how Bengalis celebrate it in their homes. After the brief interaction, the members of the group started distributing the patishapta to the burkha-clad women sitting in protest against NRC, CAA and NPR.
