QKolkata: Anti-CAA Resolution in House on 27 Jan; CM in Darjeeling

1. Bengal Anti-CAA Resolution in House on 27 Jan
The Mamata Banerjee government will table a resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at a special session of the Bengal assembly at 2pm on 27 January.
“We will bring an official resolution against CAA-NPR-NRC. We expect all parties to attend the session and help us adopt a unanimous resolution,” state parliamentary affairs minister Partha Chatterjee said on Tuesday. He added that he had informed leader of the opposition, Abdul Mannan, about the move.
Calling the move “better late than never”, opposition leaders said the ruling Trinamool had scuttled the proposal when they had insisted on it after Kerala assembly passed the anti-CAA resolution. The BJP, which has 14 MLAs in the 294-member house, will oppose the resolution.
2. CM to Hit Darjeeling Streets Today
The stage is set for Mamata Banerjee’s first-ever political march in the hills and thousands are expected to hit the streets in Darjeeling on Wednesday to oppose the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and a pan-India National Register of Citizens.
A day before the rally, the Queen of the Hills was abuzz with speculations on the turnout at the procession.
This is not the first rally against the NRC and the CAA by the Bengal chief minister. She had marched in Calcutta and other parts of the state. Besides, the chief minister is known to walk through the streets of Darjeeling during her visits to the hill town but she has never held a political march.
3. Dilip Takes Dig at Didi’s Plea to Northeast
Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday said whichever party or state government that had listened to Mamata Banerjee was no longer with her.
“Whoever had listened to her (Mamata) or were apparently with her had been to Delhi (to attend the 17 January meeting on the NPR)… they are no longer with her. She should focus on the development of Bengal now. The law and order is in a bad shape; there has been slackening in industrial investment and the education system is in a shambles. She was voted to power to take care of these issues and not to carry out an anti-CAA campaign,” Ghosh said here today.
He was replying to questions from journalists on the chief ministers’ appeal to north eastern states to get motions passed in Assemblies against the CAA and the NPR.
4. BJP’s Hills Ally Opposes CAA & NRC
For the first time, the Gorkha National Liberation Front, BJP’s ally in the Hills, expressed its disapproval of the National Register of Citizens and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Tuesday. The party said that in their present forms, both will affect the Gorkha community.
The GNLF had earlier refrained from clarifying its stand on the two issues, against which Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will organize a rally in Darjeeling on Wednesday. The Hills party is also against the National Population Register (NPR), which opposition parties consider a precursor to NRC.
5. City in Sick Bay as Temp Swing Spreads Cold, Fever
A late-winter temperature fluctuation has activated a spate of viruses in Kolkata, leading to the spread of cough and cold infection, accompanied by fever. Children and the elderly have been affected in large numbers. With the mercury unlikely to settle till at least the end of this week, the outbreak may not end soon. It might complicate matters if the dreaded coronavirus, now raging in China and had similar symptoms, reached the city, feared experts.
The city’s maximum temperature swayed violently last week, jumping from 22 degrees Celsius to 29 degrees before sliding down to 22 degrees again. It could rise again, predicted the Met office. Such frequent temperature variations help viruses multiply, especially when the mercury slides up. “Most common viruses, like rhino, human meta-pneumo and the influenza virus die out in cold. They start multiplying when the ambient temperature and humidity rises, which is happening now. When the temperature remains low, our immune system and body temperature adapt to the change. If the mercury shoots up suddenly, it fails to adjust to the alteration, making us vulnerable to viral attacks,” said AMRI Hospital consultant Debashish Saha.
