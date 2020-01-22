QKolkata: Anti-CAA Resolution in House on 27 Jan; CM in Darjeeling

The Mamata Banerjee government will table a resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at a special session of the Bengal assembly at 2pm on 27 January.

“We will bring an official resolution against CAA-NPR-NRC. We expect all parties to attend the session and help us adopt a unanimous resolution,” state parliamentary affairs minister Partha Chatterjee said on Tuesday. He added that he had informed leader of the opposition, Abdul Mannan, about the move.

Calling the move “better late than never”, opposition leaders said the ruling Trinamool had scuttled the proposal when they had insisted on it after Kerala assembly passed the anti-CAA resolution. The BJP, which has 14 MLAs in the 294-member house, will oppose the resolution.

