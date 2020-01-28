QKolkata: Bengal Assembly Passes Resolution Against CAA & More
1. Bengal House Motion Slams CAA
Bengal on Monday became the fourth state in the country to have a resolution passed in the Assembly against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act as all parties, except the BJP, joined forces to condemn the law which, according to the motion, is “in contradiction to the pluralist structure of the nation”.
The resolution was also against the National Population Register and the nationwide National Register of Citizens.
“This House has come to know from the media that the honourable Prime Minister has informed that the citizenship legislation will not be used to take away citizenship from any citizen, but the Citizenship (Amendment) Act has no mention of that, effectively creating confusion,” read the resolution which was moved by parliamentary affairs minister Partha Chatterjee at the beginning of a 150-minute session dedicated solely to it.
(Source: The Telegraph)
2. ‘Tired’ Mom Kills 2-mth-old, Dumps Body In Manhole
A 35-year-old homemaker and mother of two was arrested on Monday from her Phoolbagan home for allegedly strangling her two-month old daughter after wrapping her face with adhesive tape and then dumping the body in a dry manhole on the ground floor of the building on CIT Road, where she lived.
Sandhya Maloo then told her family, and later the police, that an unidentified man had kidnapped her baby. The incident – spanning over 10 hours on Sunday – was cracked after the mother admitted to killing her baby in the face of persistent questioning by cops. The infant’s body was found in the manhole late at night.
(Source: The Times Of India)
3. Kolkatans Lose 3.5 Years Of Life Due To Air Pollution: Study
If ever you needed quantification of how much pollution is harming you, here’s proof: Kolkata’s polluted air is reducing the lifespan of its citizens by as much as 3.5 years on an average, according to a study conducted at Chicago University.
The unique study – Air Quality Life Index (AQLI) – was unveiled on Monday in a presentation organised by the city-based Active Citizens Together for Sustainability (ACTS) and the Energy Policy Institute, University of Chicago (EPIC).
ACTS is a body that fights for environmental issues and awareness.
The study was conducted on data collected in 2016. Pollution levels have worsened since then, and experts have warned that had the study been conducted on subsequent years’ data, the negative impact on life expectancy would certainly have worked out to be much greater.
(Source: The Times Of India)
4. Campuses, City Shaheen Baghs Keep Protest Flag Flying On R-Day
The anti-CAA protests around Republic Day celebrations spilled over to Monday on campuses across the city.
Students formed a human chain and read the Preamble to the constitution. The precincts of Presidency University reverberated with the preamble to the constitution on Monday evening as more than 200 students of the institution formed a human chain to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register for Citizens.
The students of the university have been protesting on various forums and participating in protest meetings even outside campus demanding a roll back of CAA.
(Source: The Times Of India)
5. Hill BJP MLA Mocks Dilip With Cartoon
Dilip is “The Lip”, mocked Darjeeling BJP MLA Neeraj Zimba and advised the Bengal BJP state president to “Mind Your Lip-Dilip.”
The comment accompanied by a cartoon of Dilip with big red lips on Zimba’s Facebook account summed up the anger against the state BJP president whose comments on Gorkhas and even Gorkhaland have repeatedly angered the community.
The Gorkhas have thrice voted the BJP to parliament from Darjeeling constituency.
(Source: The Telegraph)
