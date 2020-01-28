QKolkata: Bengal Assembly Passes Resolution Against CAA & More

Bengal on Monday became the fourth state in the country to have a resolution passed in the Assembly against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act as all parties, except the BJP, joined forces to condemn the law which, according to the motion, is “in contradiction to the pluralist structure of the nation”.

The resolution was also against the National Population Register and the nationwide National Register of Citizens.

“This House has come to know from the media that the honourable Prime Minister has informed that the citizenship legislation will not be used to take away citizenship from any citizen, but the Citizenship (Amendment) Act has no mention of that, effectively creating confusion,” read the resolution which was moved by parliamentary affairs minister Partha Chatterjee at the beginning of a 150-minute session dedicated solely to it.

(Source: The Telegraph)