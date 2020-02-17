QKolkata: Mamata May Call On Governor to Settle Dispute & More
1. Amid Strained Ties, CM May Call On Governor Today
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to go to Raj Bhavan on Monday to pacify Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who has been iterating his reservations about law and order problems in the state.
Though Dhankhar had followed protocol and read out the speech preapred by the state government during the budget session opening on 7 February, he had initially wanted to make alterations in the speech approved by the state cabinet. He had communicated this to the state government. But Nabanna officials did not agree. Days after reading out the unaltered speech in the Assembly, Dhankhar continued criticising the state government.
The governor and state government’s relationship has been at odds ever since Dhankhar went to Jadavpur University to rescue Union minister Babul Supriyo, who was gheraoed on the varsity campus in September. Even the governor faced a similar situation, following which Dhankhar opted for CISF to guard him.
(Source: The Times Of India)
2. After ‘Didi ke Bolo’, BJP Comes Up With Its Own ‘Bolo’ Campaign
After ‘Dada ke Bolo’, Bengal BJP plans to launch ‘BJP ke Bolo’ in an attempt to foil Trinamool’s ‘Didi ke Bolo’ campaign.
Months before municipal elections, Bengal BJP has launched the mass outreach initiative styled on ‘Didi ke Bolo’, which received a huge response in each of its three phases. While BJP’s initiative will initially be restricted to its members, the scheme will soon be thrown open to the masses seeking their complaints and suggestions.
Aimed at touching maximum number of citizens, ‘BJP ke Bolo’ will be rolled out within a fortnight to reach party members under each of the 127 municipal bodies. “We have a membership of nearly a crore in the state. Initially, it will be restricted to party members. Based on feedback from the pilot project, it will be rolled out among the masses,” a Bengal BJP leader said.
(Source: The Times Of India)
3. Poet Hit At Pond Protest
A team of environment activists and social workers, including poet Mandakranta Sen and lawyers of Calcutta High Court, were allegedly assaulted by members of a club in Nadia’s Chakdah on Sunday morning over the felling of trees and the filling of a pond. Sources said tension had been brewing over the past two weeks between members of the Amra Sabai club, believed to be close to local Trinamool leaders, and district officials over the club’s decision to fill up the pond and feel trees to expand the building.
(Source: The Telegraph)
4. Bankura Portal To Curb Document Graft
The Bankura administration is developing a web portal to register all certificates issued by local bodies to stop malpractices after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee got angry when a complaint was raised during an administrative review meeting in the district on 12 February.
In the new system, all panchayats will have to upload the certificates with a specific number on the web portal to make it accessible by all block and district offices. This will help in online verification.
At the administrative review meeting, Chittaranjan Mahato, a Trinamul zilla parishad member from Ranibandh, referred to an incident where a farmer’s land had been registered in the names of her five sons to make them eligible for funds under the Krishak Bandhu scheme by falsely showing her as dead.
(Source: The Telegraph)
5. FB Live Stunt Costs Youth His Life
A 24-year-old man died in an accident in West Burdwan’s Ukhra on Saturday night after he lost control over his motorcycle while streaming a video over Facebook Live.
Chanchal Dhibar, a Durgapur Mission Hospital staffer, was returning from duty when the accident occurred. Witnesses said he had gone to offer puja at Dakhinghanda. Police rushed him to Durgapur hospital but he died on the way.
Doctors said the incident highlighted the dangers of social media. Burdwan Medical College and Hospital psychiatry department head Prof Asim Kumar Mallick told TOI: “The acute need to garner ‘likes’ and popularity on social media can lead many to act recklessly.”
(Source: The Times Of India)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )