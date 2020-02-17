QKolkata: Mamata May Call On Governor to Settle Dispute & More

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to go to Raj Bhavan on Monday to pacify Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who has been iterating his reservations about law and order problems in the state.

Though Dhankhar had followed protocol and read out the speech preapred by the state government during the budget session opening on 7 February, he had initially wanted to make alterations in the speech approved by the state cabinet. He had communicated this to the state government. But Nabanna officials did not agree. Days after reading out the unaltered speech in the Assembly, Dhankhar continued criticising the state government.

The governor and state government’s relationship has been at odds ever since Dhankhar went to Jadavpur University to rescue Union minister Babul Supriyo, who was gheraoed on the varsity campus in September. Even the governor faced a similar situation, following which Dhankhar opted for CISF to guard him.

(Source: The Times Of India)