QKolkata: Actor and Ex-TMC MP Tapas Pal Passes Away & More
1. Actor-Lawmaker Tapas Pal Passes Away In Mumbai
The journey of Tapas Pal, one of Tollywood’s go-to lead actors of the 1980s and ’90s, ended at a Mumbai hospital early on Tuesday at the age of 61.
An element of pathos in Paul’s life was palpable for many who saw him make the journey from the stereotypical bhalo chheley of Bengali cinema through a chequered political career to “Chandernagore-er maal” towards the end of his public life.
The man who had spent a decade and a half as an often controversial lawmaker of the Trinamool Congress passed away in virtual oblivion.
(Source: The Telegraph)
2. Mamata Calls Meet Of Civic Heads Tomorrow
Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee has called the heads of all the 127 TMC-run municipalities and seven corporations for a meeting at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in Kolkata on Thursday to take stock of development programmes ahead of the civic polls.
Chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of the municipalities have been invited to the meeting. Trinamool senior and mayor Firhad Hakim will be present during the discussions. The purpose is to remove bottlenecks, if any, in upcoming civic projects such as water supply and give a final push to civic bosses before TMC showcases these projects in the civic polls. The TMC chief is also likely to deliver the talking points of her development agenda in the meeting to counter BJP’s “divisive” plank.
(Source: The Times Of India)
3. Milk Supply Starts Drying Up At Mother Dairy Outlets
Shortage in supply of raw milk and increasing prices of skimmed milk powder has dried up many of the Mother Dairy outlets in and around Kolkata. The state-run milk production unit, which supplies milk to the city at cheapest rates, is struggling to restore normalcy at nearly 250 outlets.
The situation had started to look grim a few months back after supplies from some of the milk cooperatives reduced substantially. It turned worse in the past few days with supplies to areas like Salt Lake, Lake Town, Kalindi, Dum Dum, Belgharia, portions of south Kolkata, Howrah and Dankuni being hit. Vending shops in many of these areas remained dry. Mother Dairy tried to salvage the situation by sending its own vehicles to restore supply, but it failed to work out.
(Source: The Times Of India)
4. Dilip Urges Resistance Against ‘Partisan’ Cops
Bengal BJP isn’t leaving the coming civic polls to spontaneity. Party state president Dilip Ghosh is touring the districts to take stock of the booth-level committees that will act as the organisational fulcrum. Ghosh wants this to take on Trinamool at the grassroots and mobilise public resistance in case police play a “partisan role” in the run-up to the civic polls.
Hooghly BJP has informed him that 75% of booth committees are ready in the district. “Make it 100%. We need them to organise people in areas where our support is increasing. Mobilise people and put up resistance if police prevent you from holding rallies or meetings,” he said at an internal meeting of Hooghly BJP.
(Source: The Times Of India)
5. Madhyamik Bengali Language Question Paper On WhatsApp 15 minutes After The Exam Began
A portion of the Madhyamik Bengali language question paper was allegedly found circulating on WhatsApp on Tuesday, barely 15 minutes after the exam began.
The test started at 11.45am and screenshots of questions were allegedly being circulated on WhatsApp around noon.
The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, which conducts the Madhyamik examination, has denied any possibility of a “leak” as there was no evidence to show that the paper was circulated before the start of the examination.
A preliminary inquiry revealed that screenshots of questions had been sent from a school in Malda, a source in the board said.
(Source: The Telegraph)
