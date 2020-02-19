QKolkata: Actor and Ex-TMC MP Tapas Pal Passes Away & More

1. Actor-Lawmaker Tapas Pal Passes Away In Mumbai

The journey of Tapas Pal, one of Tollywood’s go-to lead actors of the 1980s and ’90s, ended at a Mumbai hospital early on Tuesday at the age of 61.

An element of pathos in Paul’s life was palpable for many who saw him make the journey from the stereotypical bhalo chheley of Bengali cinema through a chequered political career to “Chandernagore-er maal” towards the end of his public life.

The man who had spent a decade and a half as an often controversial lawmaker of the Trinamool Congress passed away in virtual oblivion.

(Source: The Telegraph)