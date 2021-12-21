Kolkata Civic Polls: TMC Heads for Sweeping Victory, Wins 89 of 144 Seats
The TMC won in 54 out of 144 wards as per latest trends.
Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) is headed for a sweeping victory in the elections to the 144-seat Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), with leads in 44 while 89 seats already won, news agency ANI reported.
This will be the third consecutive time that the TMC has dominated the KMC polls.
"It's a landmark victory, it has sent a clear message that people have accepted our work. BJP, Left and Congress are nowhere," the TMC chief said on Tuesday, 21 December.
Banerjee earlier took to Twitter to congratulate all candidates who had won.
Meanwhile, according to trends posted by ANI, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), left and Congress won in one, two and two wards, respectively.
The BJP was also leading in three seats, ANI reported.
On Monday, the BJP's Bengal wing had alleged violence and rigging, with party's Suvendu Adhikari demanding that the election be declared null and void.
The KMC elections were held on 19 December. A total of 40,48,357 voters were eligible to vote in the elections, in which over 950 candidates were contesting.
The election, previously due to be held in April-May 2020, was postponed indefinitely due to the ongoing second wave of COVID-19.
As per PTI, over 23,000 police personnel were deployed across the city to ensure that the voting process was conducted smoothly on Sunday.
“We are ready to hold a peaceful election. We have the support of the state police force and attempts are being made to ensure that no untoward incident takes place,” reported The Indian Express, quoting Kolkata Police Commissioner Soumen Mitra.
The Station Election Commission had declared 1,139 polling centres as “sensitive.”
