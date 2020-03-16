Kin of Karnataka COVID-19 Victim Tests Positive, 7th Case in State

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu in the evening of Sunday, 15 March said that one more case of coronavirus has been reported in the state. The new case is the daughter of the 76-year-old Kalaburagi man who died last week and was found to have coronavirus.

A health department note said she is already admitted in the Kalaburagi District Hospital and her health condition is stable. Earlier, officials had confirmed that three out of the four persons (wife, son, daughter and daughter-in-law) were confirmed to be negative and the fourth person’s results were awaited.