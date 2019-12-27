Kerela Govt Compensates ISRO Scientist Narayana With Rs 1.3 Crore

The Kerala cabinet on Tuesday, 24 December, accepted in principal a recommendation to compensate former ISRO Scientist Nambi Narayanan with Rs 1.3 crore. The compensation is for his unlawful arrest and torture while in police custody when he was falsely implicated in the ISRO espionage case in 1994.

According to reports, the compensation of Rs 1.3 crore is given to the former scientist to settle a suit filed by Nambi in a sub-court in Thiruvananthapuram. The recommendation to compensate him was made by former chief secretary K Jayakumar, who was assigned to look into the issue and suggest remedies. This compensation is apart from the compensation of Rs 50 lakh given following a Supreme Court order and Rs 10 lakh recommended by the National Human Rights Commission.