Kerala Trekker Who Got Stuck on Hill Booked for Trespassing in Prohibited Area
23-year-old Babu had been trapped in a cavity in Malampuzha mountains for 45 hours, till he was rescued by the Army.
Days after 23-year-old R Babu fell and got trapped in a crevice in Kerala's Malampuzha mountains, the youth and three of his friends who had gone trekking in the hills were booked by the Kerala Forest Department on Monday, 14 February.
Babu, who had been rescued by the army, has been booked under Section 27 of the Kerala Forests Act (penalties for trespass or damage in Reserved Forests and acts prohibited in such forests) along with his friends, The News Minute reported.
Previously, Kerala Forest Minister Saseendran had said that no action will be taken against Babu, after pleas by his mother to this effect, as per news agency IANS. However, after many tourists were observed trekking to the same spot after Babu's accident, charges have been filed against the youth and his friends.
Further, State Forest Minister Saseendran and State Revenue Minister K Rajan on Monday said that no more violations by those who go on trekking without proper permission will be tolerated, adding that all the 14 district authorities have been asked to take appropriate measures in this regard.
What Had Happened?
Babu, a native of Cherad, had slipped and was trapped in a steep gorge in Malampuzha mountains in Palakkad, Kerala, for 45 hours, till he was rescued by teams of the Indian Army on 9 February.
Multiple attempts to bring Babu back to safety using the coast guard and navy choppers had failed.
A team of 75 persons had subsequently been mobilised in the rescue operations, as per TNM. This included three army units, air force personnel, and 20 officials of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).
(With inputs from The News Minute and IANS)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.