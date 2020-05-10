The Kerala government on Saturday released a standard operating protocol as the state will be on complete lockdown on Sundays, beginning 10 May. Regardless of the red, orange or green zone status of the districts, all places have to undergo complete lockdown on Sundays until further orders.The order by Chief Secretary Tom Jose, dated 9 May, states that the regulation is not just to prevent COVID-19 but also to reduce carbon emissions and protect the environment and greenery of the state.According to the order, only certain essential services will be allowed in the state during the complete lockdown on Sundays.First Air India Flights From Dubai & Abu Dhabi Land in KeralaWhat Is PermittedShops selling essential items can be openCollection and distribution of milkTake away counters of hotels from 8 am to 9 pmOnline delivery upto 10 pmWalking and cyclingSupply of newspapersNo social gathering is permitted except for marriages and funeralsMovement of goods vehiclesAgencies That Can FunctionMedia outlets, hospitals, medical stores, medical labs and related institutionsDepartments, agencies and activities connected with COVID-19 containmentAgencies in the field of waste disposalAll manufacturing and processing activities of continuous nature and ongoing construction activitiesIn addition to allowing the above activities, only persons related to health emergencies, government servants on emergency duties, persons engaged in activities connected with COVID-19 containment and persons responsible for conducting rituals at religious institutions will be allowed to move around on Sundays.If anyone not in the listed group of people needs to travel for any emergencies, they will have to obtain passes from District Collectors or police authorities.Roads Closed for TrafficThe order also states that a total of nine roads in three Municipal Corporations in the state will remain closed for motorised traffic, except for emergencies and essential goods vehicles, from 5 am to 10 am. Only non-motorised traffic – walking and cycling – will be permitted on these roads.Thiruvananthapuram Corporation: From Museum Junction to Vellayambalam, Kowdiar - Rajbhavan – Vellayambalam and Pattom – Kuravankonam – Kowdiar.Kochi Corporation: BTH to High Court Junction, Manorama Junction to Panampally Nagar, the entire stretch of Stadium Link Road and approach road to GCDA stadium in Kaloor.Kozhikode Corporation: Beach road, PHED Road from Eranhipalam to Sarovaram Park, Vellimadukunnu – Kovoor road.2 Foreign Returnees Test Positive in Kerala; 11 More Deaths in WB We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.