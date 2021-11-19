Kerala Tea-Seller Vijayan Who Travelled the World With His Wife Dies

A documentary titled Invisible Wings was made on them by Hari M Mohanan in 2015.

Sometimes their family would accompany the couple on their travels. On their trip to China, they went with their two daughters, sons-in-law and three grandchildren.

Vijayan did not believe in making long term plans. He liked to make his trips spontaneous. There would always be two tickets for him and her, he used to say.

As Vijayan makes his final journey, it is not only Mohana and his family who will mourn him but also legions of well-wishers who have followed the couple’s footsteps thus far.