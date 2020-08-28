‘Tharoor Guest Artist in Party’: Kerala Cong MP Mocks Colleague
“He may be an intelligent and wise man. But it’s clear from each of his actions that he’s politically immature.”
Kerala Congress working president Kodikunnil Suresh took a dig at colleague and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor, calling him ‘guest artist’ in the Congress.
“Tharoor lacks political maturity, and is certainly not a politician,” said Kerala MP Suresh.
While talking to media, Suresh stated, “Tharoor has not learned to conduct party or parliamentary activities within the party framework. That’s why he jumps into action before thinking.”
Suresh went on to say that “he may be an intelligent and wise man. But it’s clear from each of his actions that he’s politically immature. As MP of the Congress, he must show deference to the party. It’s not right for him to take a different stand thinking he’s a global citizen.”
Shashi Tharoor was among the 'group of 23' that wrote to Sonia Gandhi seeking urgent organisational overhaul.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.