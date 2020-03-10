Kerala Movie Theatres to Be Closed From 11 March Due to COVID-19

All movie theatres in Kerala will be closed from 11 March as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease COVID-19.

“The decision has been taken in consultation with all the film associations,” says Siyad Koker, president of the Kerala Film Distributors Association. “We will have our next review meeting on 16 March and decide on further action. Until then the theatres would remain closed.”

The theatres may remain closed till 31 March .

Both the private and the government theatres shall remain closed until there is an update on the status of the virus outbreak. “Yes all the government theatres are remaining closed,” confirmed Thaddeus, administrative officer at the Kerala State Film Development Corporation.