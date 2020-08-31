Kerala Man, Unemployed Despite Rank 77 in PSC, Dies by ‘Suicide’

A 28-year-old Thiruvananthapuram native man was on Sunday, 30 August, found dead at his house in Karakonam in the district. A suicide note, which has been discovered from the spot, states that Anu took his life due to unemployment.

The death of the youth has created an outrage with the Opposition parties like Congress and BJP, as it surfaced that the 28-year-old was named in a rank list of Public Service Commission (PSC), which recently got cancelled. As per his family, Anu had got 77th rank for the post of civil excise officer.

As per reports, on Sunday morning, Anu's brother discovered him dead inside his room. The suicide note found from the room, in which Anu states unemployment as the reason of his worries, is being circulated widely on social media.