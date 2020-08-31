Kerala Man, Unemployed Despite Rank 77 in PSC, Dies by ‘Suicide’
Opposition parties started widespread protests, stating that government has to take responsibility for Anu’s death.
A 28-year-old Thiruvananthapuram native man was on Sunday, 30 August, found dead at his house in Karakonam in the district. A suicide note, which has been discovered from the spot, states that Anu took his life due to unemployment.
The death of the youth has created an outrage with the Opposition parties like Congress and BJP, as it surfaced that the 28-year-old was named in a rank list of Public Service Commission (PSC), which recently got cancelled. As per his family, Anu had got 77th rank for the post of civil excise officer.
As per reports, on Sunday morning, Anu's brother discovered him dead inside his room. The suicide note found from the room, in which Anu states unemployment as the reason of his worries, is being circulated widely on social media.
Talking to Asianet News, a relative of Anu said that he was very much worried after the PSC rank list got cancelled. He said that Anu was worried to face people following the the cancellation.
“In the past three days, he was found to be very tired, was sleepless and was not eating properly,” said the relative.
The rank list was reportedly cancelled as per norms that the list will get dismissed within a year of being publicised.
An official of PSC who spoke to Asianet News also said the same. The officer also said that appointments from the rank list were made as per the existing vacancies.
Opposition Protests
Meanwhile, the Opposition parties started widespread protests in many places across the state, stating that the government has to take responsibility for Anu's death.
Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala, who met the media after visiting Anu’s house, said that the government could have extended the rank list in the wake of the COVID-19 situation. He also demanded that the government should give a job to Anu’s family.
The Yuva Morcha, youth wing of the BJP, took out a protest march to the Secretariat, while the Youth Congress marched to the PSC office. Congress MLA Shafi Parambil, who is also the state president of the Youth Congress, will lead a hunger strike in front of the PSC office on Monday, Thiruvonam day.
The PSC had recently debarred two candidates for three years for posing “serious and incorrect allegations” against the body in the media. This had already created outrage among Opposition parties, and even leaders of CPI, which is part of the ruling LDF front, had come out criticising the PSC for this.
If you are aware about anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.
Tamil Nadu
State health department's suicide helpline: 104
Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)
Andhra Pradesh
Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930
Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584
Karnataka
Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222
Kerala
Maithri: 0484 2540530
Chaithram: 0484 2361161
Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.
Telangana
State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104
Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200
SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)
Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.
24x7 Helpline: 9820466726
Click here for working helplines across India.
