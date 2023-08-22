Kerala lottery results for Sthree Sakthi SS are released every Tuesday thus the Sthree Sakthi SS 379 for 22 August will be declared on the official website. The result is released in PDF format with other details like the prize money, winner names, and other winning details that are uploaded by the Kerala State Lotteries Department at keralalotteries.com, after 4 PM.

The Kerala lottery results are announced every day at 3 PM while the results are made available in detail after 4 PM. The Sthree Sakthi SS draw is held every week on Tuesday.

All winners of the Sthree Sakthi SS 379 lottery draw can claim their winnings within 30 days of the results being declared. They can claim the lottery prize by submitting their winning lottery tickets to the Kerala State Lottery Department officials.

The prize money is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission.