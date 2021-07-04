Kitex | 'Kerala is an Investor Friendly State': CM Thanks Harsh Goenka

Amid the ongoing row of Kitex group, a major textile manufacturing firm in Kerala, announcing its withdrawal from a Rs 3,500 crore investment project in the state citing alleged harassment from government departments.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that Kerala is one of most investor friendly states in India. The CM said this while thanking business tycoon Harsh Goenka, chairman of the RPG group, who said in a tweet that the Kerala government is 'very supportive' of employers.