Kerala Minister KT Jaleel Appears Before NIA for Questioning  

Kerala Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel on Thursday morning reached the National Investigation Agency (NIA) office at Kochi for questioning. The minister was earlier grilled by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over his connection with UAE consulate and gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh.

The New Indian Express reported that Jaleel reached the NIA office at 5:55 am in a private car, Toyota Etios. The minister is being quizzed by the NIA to probe his alleged ties to Swapna Suresh, the second accused in the gold smuggling case and a former employee of the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram.