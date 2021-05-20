HC Permits CM Vijayan’s Swearing-In Ceremony With COVID Curbs

The bench, comprising Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly, said that efforts are to be taken to ensure that all COVID-19 safety measures are to be enforced during the ceremony, especially as the Kerala government is “at a forerunner in COVID-19 management,” Livelaw reported.

The court also observed that efforts must be made to limit the number of attendees at the ceremony, and that family members and spouses of newly-elected Members of Legislative Assembly, except those of designated ministers, need not attend it.

Political parties were also directed to take a decision as to whether all members should be in attendance. Only those officials directly involved in the ceremony shall be invited.