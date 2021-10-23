Kerala Government to Probe Case of CPI(M) Leader Illegally Giving Up Grandson

Kerala government’s Woman and Child Development (WCD) Department will start an inquiry into the case of a child allegedly abducted from its mother by its grandfather, a leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) – CPI(M) in Thiruvananthapuram.

WCD Minister Veena George said on Friday that departmental secretary Reena George will be in charge of the investigation.

The case had created a controversy in recent days after it came out that the child, born in October 2020, was given up for adoption by its grandfather, Jayachandran, local committee member of the Peroorkada CPI(M).