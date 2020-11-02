Kerala Actor Abduction Case: HC Defers Trial Till 6 November

The survivor had moved the court, seeking transfer of the trial proceedings out of the Additional Sessions (CBI special No III) Court in Ernakulam.

The actor and his associates are being tried for plotting a conspiracy to have a female actor in the Malayalam film industry abducted and sexually assaulted.

The high court has posted the matter for further consideration on 6 November.

Actor Dileep is alleged to have masterminded the crime that took place in February 2017.