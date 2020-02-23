Kashmir Schools to Re-open on 24 February After Six-Month Break
An empty school in Kashmir. Photo for representational purpose only.
An empty school in Kashmir. Photo for representational purpose only.(Photo: Avani Rai)

Kashmir Schools to Re-open on 24 February After Six-Month Break

All schools in Kashmir re set to re-open on Monday, 24 February, after an extended six-month winter break. Mohammad Younis Malik, Director School Education, said that all the required arrangements had been made.

Srinagar schools will run from 10 am to 3 pm, while for others the timings will be from 10.30 am to 3.30 pm, as reported by NDTV.

“It’s our responsibility to redouble efforts to get the school syllabus completed in time.”
Mohammad Younis Malik, Director School Education

Field Officers will be regularly visiting schools, in order to keep a check on the academic progression. This is being done to make sure that the schedule for accomplishment of targets is followed, he added.

Kashmir schools have been closed since 5 August, the day the Centre abrogated Article 370, and thus, stripped the state of its special status. Following protests and violent opposition, the schools were shut five months before the scheduled winter vacations as a precautionary measure.

