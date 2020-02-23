Kashmir Schools to Re-open on 24 February After Six-Month Break
All schools in Kashmir re set to re-open on Monday, 24 February, after an extended six-month winter break. Mohammad Younis Malik, Director School Education, said that all the required arrangements had been made.
Srinagar schools will run from 10 am to 3 pm, while for others the timings will be from 10.30 am to 3.30 pm, as reported by NDTV.
Field Officers will be regularly visiting schools, in order to keep a check on the academic progression. This is being done to make sure that the schedule for accomplishment of targets is followed, he added.
Kashmir schools have been closed since 5 August, the day the Centre abrogated Article 370, and thus, stripped the state of its special status. Following protests and violent opposition, the schools were shut five months before the scheduled winter vacations as a precautionary measure.
