Kashi Mahakal Express Reserves Permanent Seat for Lord Shiva

Lord Shiva had a seat reserved for Him for the first time ever on a train, the Kashi Mahakal Express that links three Jyotirlingas in two states and was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, 16 February, from Varanasi.

After embarking upon the novel idea, the Railways authorities are further mulling if they should make a reserved seat for the "Bhole Baba" a permanent feature of the train, which will connect three Jyotirlingas -- Omkareshwar near Indore, Mahakaleshwar in Ujjain and Kashi Vishwanath in Varanasi.