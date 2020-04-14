Karnataka Teen Tries to ‘Smuggle’ Friend Into Flat in a Suitcase

A teenage boy in Mangaluru, Karnataka’s major port city, attempted to smuggle in his friend into his flat in a suitcase in order to bypass security amid the lockdown, police said on Sunday, 14 April. The incident occurred in an apartment complex on Arya Samaj Road in Mangaluru.

"As the boy was bored, being stuck at home alone due to the lockdown, he tried to wheel in his friend for company. He did this by pushing him in a suitcase through the apartment security gate. But he was caught by neighbours in the apartment building, who found that the baggage was wobbling," the Kadri police station sub-inspector N Vishwanath told IANS on the phone.