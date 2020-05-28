The state of Karnataka on Thursday, 28 May suspended arrivals of all flights from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan into the state to contain the spread of COVID-19.The state also suspended trains and road transport from Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Gujarat.However, flyers will be allowed to fly outside the state to these destinations. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.